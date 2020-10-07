--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Dave Kreis Joins Five Star Equipment as GM of Syracuse, Kirkwood Locations

Wed October 07, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Five Star Equipment

Dave Kreis
Dave Kreis



Bill Farrell, CEO of Five Star Equipment, announced that construction equipment industry veteran Dave Kreis of Syracuse has joined the Five Star Equipment team as the company's general manager, Syracuse and Kirkwood, N.Y., branches.

"Dave is a seasoned executive who has spent nearly his entire career in the construction equipment industry. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of sales, sales management and general management," said Farrell.

"I couldn't be happier to join a great dealership like Five Star Equipment to help continue their trajectory of growth and commitment to superior customer satisfaction," said Kreis.

For more information, www.fivestarequipment.com.



