Salford Group welcomed David Webster as its new director of commercial application.

This new director level position will execute a strategic vision for continued growth in the commercial application sector by focusing teams within Salford's engineering, sales, marketing, operations and finance departments, with the goal of providing new solutions and more value for commercial application businesses.

Webster is coming from AGCO, where he excelled in several positions including the role of director of application equipment marketing. Through the various roles he held there, Webster developed a keen interest in application equipment and the customers that work with applicators.

"Coming to the Salford team really aligns with my passion for commercial application and gives me the opportunity to provide leading solutions for commercial application businesses," Webster said. "Having recently been involved in a global role I am excited to get back to working directly with customers, dealers and the products."

"We're excited to have David join Salford and further improve our commercial application offering by leveraging his experience, strategic insight and market connections," said Brad Baker, Salford's vice president sales and marketing.

"Valmar and BBI held the commercial application market as a key part of their business strategy for decades. Since those two companies joined Salford Group nearly a decade ago commercial application has become a part of Salford's DNA. Solidifying Salford's commercial application business unit, and hiring David to lead it, is a renewal of our commitment to serve commercial application customers, and Salford's goal to continue to grow in this space."

Webster has a history of fostering collaboration between AGCO and Valmar in the commercial application marketspace. This rich understanding of Salford products is allowing him to hit the ground running in the new position, the company said.

