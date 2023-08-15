The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced the 2023 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners.

Sixty-two projects from across the United States were submitted for consideration across 10 categories, and submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Merit Award winners will now compete for a National Award of Excellence, "Best of" categories and Project of the Year.

"With the continued growth of design-build, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success," DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington said.

Merit winners will be recognized and additional winners announced at DBIA's Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony Nov. 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Aviation

San Jose Mineta International Airport Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Facility (CA)

Tampa International Airport, Blue Express Curbside (FL)

Civic/Assembly

Hampton, Virginia Aquaplex (VA)

Helena, Montana Temple (MT)

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Expansion Project (NY)

Educational Facilities

University of Arizona Student Success District (AZ)

University of California San Diego Nuevo East Graduate Student Housing (CA)

University of Washington Health Sciences Education Building (WA)

University of Washington Tacoma Milgard Hall (WA)

Federal/State/County/Municipal

1021 O Street State Office Building (CA)

Ross Complex Redevelopment — Technical Services Building (WA)

United States Courthouse — San Antonio (TX)

Healthcare Facilities

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center (CA)

University of California, Irvine Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building & Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall (CA)

Industrial/Process/Research Facilities

Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Facility (PA)

Intralox Hammond (LA)

Mark Anthony Brewing Brewery & Production Facility (SC)

Office/Commercial Buildings

Judi's House (CO)

Phipps Plaza Mixed-Use Development (GA)

RiverSouth (TX)

Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration

Building 60 Renovation (DC)

South Puget Sound Community College Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education (WA)

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters (DC)

Transportation

Gov. Harry W. Nice/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge Replacement (MD)

Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1 (NY)

SH 249 Extension Project (TX)

Water/Wastewater

Lewiston WTP Retrofit (ID)

Lift Station 87 Wet Weather Flow Transfer (FL)

Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project (CA)

A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA's Project/Team Awards page.

Today's top stories