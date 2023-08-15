List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: DBIA Announces 2023 Design-Build Project/Team Merit Award Winners

    Tue August 15, 2023 - National Edition
    Design-Build Institute of America



    The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced the 2023 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners.

    Sixty-two projects from across the United States were submitted for consideration across 10 categories, and submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Merit Award winners will now compete for a National Award of Excellence, "Best of" categories and Project of the Year.

    "With the continued growth of design-build, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success," DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington said.

    Merit winners will be recognized and additional winners announced at DBIA's Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony Nov. 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

    Aviation
    • San Jose Mineta International Airport Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Facility (CA)
    • Tampa International Airport, Blue Express Curbside (FL)
    Civic/Assembly
    • Hampton, Virginia Aquaplex (VA)
    • Helena, Montana Temple (MT)
    • Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Expansion Project (NY)
    Educational Facilities
    • University of Arizona Student Success District (AZ)
    • University of California San Diego Nuevo East Graduate Student Housing (CA)
    • University of Washington Health Sciences Education Building (WA)
    • University of Washington Tacoma Milgard Hall (WA)
    Federal/State/County/Municipal
    • 1021 O Street State Office Building (CA)
    • Ross Complex Redevelopment — Technical Services Building (WA)
    • United States Courthouse — San Antonio (TX)
    Healthcare Facilities
    • Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center (CA)
    • University of California, Irvine Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building & Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall (CA)
    Industrial/Process/Research Facilities
    • Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Facility (PA)
    • Intralox Hammond (LA)
    • Mark Anthony Brewing Brewery & Production Facility (SC)
    Office/Commercial Buildings
    • Judi's House (CO)
    • Phipps Plaza Mixed-Use Development (GA)
    • RiverSouth (TX)
    Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration
    • Building 60 Renovation (DC)
    • South Puget Sound Community College Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education (WA)
    • Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters (DC)
    Transportation
    • Gov. Harry W. Nice/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge Replacement (MD)
    • Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1 (NY)
    • SH 249 Extension Project (TX)
    Water/Wastewater
    • Lewiston WTP Retrofit (ID)
    • Lift Station 87 Wet Weather Flow Transfer (FL)
    • Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project (CA)

    A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA's Project/Team Awards page.




    Today's top stories

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    Northeast Philadelphia Airport Gets Rebuilt Taxiway

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Building a Robust Parts Plan For Your Dealership

    Awareness, Planning Are Easy Ways to Save Your Crane, Crew

    Foley Equipment Announces Shuttlewagon Dealer Appointment

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Launches Next-Generation Lift Link Telematics Solution



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA)






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA