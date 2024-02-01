List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Deanco Auction Holds Multi-Day Sale in Headland, Alabama

    Thu February 01, 2024 - Southeast Edition #3
    CEG


    Deanco Auction kicked off its 2024 multi-day auctioning at its Headland (Dothan) Ala., location on Jan. 25 and 26, 2024.

    A big crowd from all over the Southeast came out to bid on a vast array of machines, attachments, farm equipment and much more. A robust online bidding presence also kept the bidding at a frenzied pace.

    The next big Deanco auction is scheduled for the Philadelphia, Miss., location on March 27 and 28, 2024. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    At 8 a.m. on day one of the sale, a huge crowd had already assembled as auctioning of the miscellaneous items began in Ring 1. (CEG photo)
    Deanco Auction’s Donnie Dean (R) gives a warm welcome to old friend and customer Darril Blocker of nearby Newton, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Test operating one of the stars of the show — a 2023 Cat 279D3 compact track loader with only six hours on the meter — are Walt Hallman (L) and Lonnie Washington of WG Miracle Land Development, Vernon, Fla. (CEG photo)
    A great lineup of trucks was auctioned off on day one, including a selection of county-owned 2023 Kenworth T880 dump trucks. (CEG photo)
    Checking out the Kubota compact track loaders about to be sold (L-R) are Elmer Lingenfelter of Elmer Links Earthworks, Crestview, Fla.; and Thomas Watkins and Mike Bair of Watree Construction and Land Developing, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Farmers out looking for bargains on mini-excavators included Miles Langford (L) of Miles Langford Farms, Trenton, Fla., and Ryan Anderson of Ryan Anderson Farms, Chiefland, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Test operating several material handlers for their resale inventory are Todd Ellis (L) and Jason Berry of Northside Equipment Sales, Arab, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Troy Smith of Douglas Equipment and Supply Company, based in York, Pa., came south to scout out some paving equipment, including a few Hamm compactors about to go on the auction block. (CEG photo)
    New compact “mini landscape machines” are popping up at just about any auction and have become hot sellers. (CEG photo)




