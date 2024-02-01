Deanco Auction kicked off its 2024 multi-day auctioning at its Headland (Dothan) Ala., location on Jan. 25 and 26, 2024.

A big crowd from all over the Southeast came out to bid on a vast array of machines, attachments, farm equipment and much more. A robust online bidding presence also kept the bidding at a frenzied pace.

The next big Deanco auction is scheduled for the Philadelphia, Miss., location on March 27 and 28, 2024. CEG

