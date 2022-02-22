Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue February 22, 2022 - National Edition
Deere & Company has added seven companies to its 2022 Startup Collaborator program. John Deere launched the program in 2019 to enhance and deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for customers.
"The startup collaborator shows that part of our investment in technology is establishing a mechanism to help external ideas and knowledge collide with ours," said Julian Sanchez, director, emerging technology of John Deere. "Agriculture is a domain ripe for technology pioneering, and the startup collaborator program is a way to travel that journey together with others."
The seven companies John Deere added to the program include:
The Startup Collaborator is a year-long program providing flexibility for John Deere and startup companies to test innovative technologies with customers and dealers without a formal business relationship. Startups also gain affiliation with and mentoring from a world-class leader in technology for agricultural and construction equipment.
"The expansion of this year's collaborator program provides an opportunity for John Deere to work with this globally diverse group across a broad area of technology spaces while continuing to unlock value for our customers across multiple production systems," said Michele Kaiser, business development manager of John Deere.
For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.
This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.