Demag CC 3800-1 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane

The Demag CC 3800-1 comes with a 472-ft. main boom. However, the crane’s maximum system length can be extended all the way up to 561 ft. with the optional Boom Booster.

With a lifting capacity of 716 tons at a radius of 39 ft. and with a maximum load moment of 10,088 tons, the Demag CC 3800-1 is a particularly cost-effective choice for many projects. In addition, it is powerful enough to erect wind turbines with a hub height of up to 384 ft. without a Superlift system.

561-ft System Length With Boom Booster

The welded steel structure consists of up to seven sections with a length of 39.37 ft. and is designed to be directly mounted on the crane. Moreover, it boosts the main boom's stiffness, further increasing its lifting capacity.

More specifically, when equipped with the Boom Booster and a lightweight rigid lattice jib, the CC 3800-1 can reach a maximum hook height of 607 ft. and lift loads of up to 78.82 tons. With these specifications, the crane redefines what is possible in its capacity class, as it can tackle lifts that would normally be handled by cranes in the 826-ton class when it is equipped with the aforementioned configuration, according to the manufacturer.

Extraordinary Safety

With the optional, ESTA-award-winning "Fall Protection Device" fall protection system, the CC 3800-1 offers maximum safety during setup and disassembly: In fact, if a person on the lifeline falls, the system is able to arrest their fall at a large distance from the ground, significantly lowering the risk of injury.

Ease of Operation With Split Tray

The Superlift Split Tray, which also is optional, features quick coupling technology that makes it possible to easily uncouple the counterweight that is no longer needed after erecting the main boom. After doing this, the crane can simply move with the Superlift counterweight that is actually needed, saving assembly time, reducing the amount of personnel needed, and eliminating the need for an assist crane.

Even More Cost-Effective With Flex Frame

The optional Flex Frame unit can be used to replace the standard telescopic cylinder. This makes it possible to adjust the Superlift counterweight radius to any dimension between 42.65 and 68.90 ft. with the full counterweight. This means that less counterweight needs to be set up and removed, significantly reducing setup times.

Available as Demag PC 3800-1 Pedestal Crane

Demag also offers the CC 3800-1 crawler crane in a different form as the PC 3800-1 pedestal crane, which outdoes its "brother" by 110 tons with a load moment of 10,198 tons. The Demag PC 3800-1 is available as a complete crane or as an additional carrier, and the quick coupling system makes it possible to easily switch between the crawler and pedestal carriers.

Roadworthy

A Demag PC 3800-1 equipped with axle lines can be easily configured for an axle load limit of 13.23 tons or a total vehicle weight of less than 110 tons, depending on the relevant regulations determining whether a vehicle is street-legal.

Powerful Drive

At the work site, a 390-kW Mercedes Benz diesel engine delivers ample power under all operating conditions. Moreover, the crawler tracks can be controlled independently of each other, as well as in opposite directions, with a tractive force of 1,400 kN per side.

