    Derek Neilson, Head of Agricultural Segment at CNH, to Step Down

    Wed June 05, 2024 - National Edition
    CNH Industrial


    CNH Industrial N.V. announced that it has accepted Derek Neilson's request to leave the company later this year to pursue a new entrepreneurial project outside of the sector, after 25 years of dedicated service.

    During his career with CNH Neilson has held a range of leadership positions, making major contributions to manufacturing, the former commercial vehicles division, the EMEA region, also serving for a time as interim CEO. For the past six years he has overseen the transformation of CNH's agricultural business and its accompanying record performance.

    "Derek has developed a strong team that will continue to place the needs of our agricultural customers at the center of our business as we continue the development of the next generation of digitally enabled products," the company said.

    Suzanne Heywood, chair of CNH, said, "On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Derek for his years of unstinting dedication to CNH. His commitment to the development of outstanding, customer-focused products and his championing of constant improvement have been critical to the success of our continuing transformation. The entire CNH team wishes him every success with his future plans."

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




