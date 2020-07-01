Deutz Corporation Opens New Pendergrass, Ga., Sequence Center

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Deutz Corporation Opens New Pendergrass, Ga., Sequence Center

Wed July 01, 2020 - National Edition
Deutz Corporation


The Deutz Corporation Sequence Center stores all of the parts and engines for Deutz Value-Add products and Xchange remanufactured engines in one central location. 
The Deutz Corporation Sequence Center stores all of the parts and engines for Deutz Value-Add products and Xchange remanufactured engines in one central location. 

Deutz Corporation has opened a new 160,000-sq. ft. Sequence Center at 596 Bonnie Valentine Way in Pendergrass, Ga., located just 1 mi. from the company's production facility at 1409 Valentine Industrial Pkwy in Pendergrass.

"With the new Sequence Center, Deutz is concentrating all operations activities in the Pendergrass area," said Christian Vorspel-Rueter, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Deutz. "Our goal is to pass the benefits of that enhanced efficiency onto our OEMs and their customers."

The Deutz Corporation Sequence Center stores all of the parts and engines for Deutz Value-Add products and Xchange remanufactured engines in one central location. Each day, employees at the Sequence Center batch together all the parts needed by engine spec and send them over to the nearby production facility.

The Sequence Center also has its own production capabilities, building and shipping value-add kits and customized Deutz Power Packs to distributors, dealers and OEMs.

"By centralizing all logistics activities at the new Sequence Center site, we can now increase our output by utilizing additional floor space for more remanufacturing and assembly work," said Bob Mann, president and CEO of Deutz Corporation. "That helps our OEMs and their customers as well, because we're able to get them the Deutz products they need even faster than before."

For more information, visit www.deutzamericas.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Deutz Georgia