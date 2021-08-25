Deutz Corporation will be adding another Deutz Power Center, this time in Las Vegas. The new location will be called Deutz Power Center West.

"Since we launched the Deutz Power Center concept back in 2014, our OEM partners and end user customers have really embraced it and made it a big success," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations of Deutz Corporation. "The addition of Deutz Power Center West in Las Vegas will help us not only serve the large number of rental companies in southern Nevada, but it will also help us provide much-needed Deutz service and parts to our customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles and all across California."

Mark Guriel, the current manager of warehouse operations of Deutz Corporation in Norcross, Ga., will be relocating to Las Vegas to fulfill his new role as branch manager of Deutz Power Center West. Prior to solely managing warehouse operations, Guriel also managed the Deutz Corporation customer service department for seven years.

"Taking on this new position with Deutz Power Center West is a great way for me to apply what I've learned over the past eight years at our operation in Norcross," Guriel said. "Since joining Deutz in 2013, I've learned about what it takes to hire and manage a solid team, as well as the importance of providing excellent aftermarket sales and support to our customers. As we prepare to open this new Power Center location, we'll have all the people, processes and products in place to ensure that our customers throughout this region can keep their machines up and running."

Like all Deutz Power Centers, the Las Vegas location will have a fully stocked parts counter and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via a team of mobile service technicians.

In addition to the facility in Las Vegas, mobile technicians will be permanently located in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Bakersfield, Calif., allowing them to quickly and efficiently manage customer needs in those areas without requiring extensive travel time.

Deutz Power Center West also will provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products in their equipment. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

For more information about Deutz Power Centers, visit www.Deutzsupport.com. For more information about Deutz Corporation , visit www.Deutzamericas.com.

About Deutz Corporation

For more than 150 years, Deutz engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth Deutz engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, Ga., Deutz Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.

Today's top stories