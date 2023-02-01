Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed February 01, 2023 - National Edition
Doosan construction equipment is now DEVELON, and is on the move at ConExpo-Con/AGG. It starts with a new name, bold vision and expansive booth at a new location in the Festival Grounds, where attendees will find a full fleet of equipment on site; an immersive innovation area to learn about exclusive technologies; and daily live demos featuring autonomous equipment and technologies in action. It's a great opportunity to learn about DEVELON's plans for the future and experience how DEVELON is helping to solve the challenges of tomorrow — right now.
Make plans to visit DEVELON at the show and talk with product experts about the latest equipment that will be on display, including:
Inside the booth, explore several equipment innovations and learn about the new Smart X-Care machine monitoring service that puts a team of experts to work tracking your machine telematics and helping to protect customers' equipment investment.
MotorTrend TV's Scott Hoke will emcee live on site demos several times each day featuring Concept-X equipment.
The team will be on-site daily and looks forward to talking about the products, services and plans for the future. The team is eager to discuss opportunities for partners to work with the company to build future success.
Stop by booth F9153 in the Festival Grounds and scan the QR code to get additional updates on what to expect from DEVELON at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.