Doosan construction equipment is now DEVELON.

Doosan construction equipment is now DEVELON, and is on the move at ConExpo-Con/AGG. It starts with a new name, bold vision and expansive booth at a new location in the Festival Grounds, where attendees will find a full fleet of equipment on site; an immersive innovation area to learn about exclusive technologies; and daily live demos featuring autonomous equipment and technologies in action. It's a great opportunity to learn about DEVELON's plans for the future and experience how DEVELON is helping to solve the challenges of tomorrow — right now.

Featured Equipment

Make plans to visit DEVELON at the show and talk with product experts about the latest equipment that will be on display, including:

-7 Series crawler excavators — Added comfort features and advanced functionality.

-7 Series mini-excavators — Impressive digging and lifting and best-in-class air conditioning, according to the company.

-7 Series wheel loaders — With our industry-exclusive Transparent Bucket option.

Log loader — Durable design for working in extreme conditions.

Articulated dump truck — Larger load capacities and superior power and traction.

Dozer — Impressive horsepower, visibility and ease of operation.

Future products — Learn about new technologies the company is working on.

Innovative Solutions

Inside the booth, explore several equipment innovations and learn about the new Smart X-Care machine monitoring service that puts a team of experts to work tracking your machine telematics and helping to protect customers' equipment investment.

Live Machine Demos

MotorTrend TV's Scott Hoke will emcee live on site demos several times each day featuring Concept-X equipment.

The team will be on-site daily and looks forward to talking about the products, services and plans for the future. The team is eager to discuss opportunities for partners to work with the company to build future success.

Stop by booth F9153 in the Festival Grounds and scan the QR code to get additional updates on what to expect from DEVELON at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

