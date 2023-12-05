Standard premium features for the DD100 dozer include DEVELON Fleet Management telematics for remote monitoring, ECO mode for reduced fuel consumption, rearview camera for enhanced visibility, blade shake feature for removing material stuck to the blade, and an easy-to-read, user-friendly touch screen display for access to the dozer’s functions and machine settings.

DEVELON will showcase its construction equipment geared toward rental customers during The American Rental Association (ARA) Show in New Orleans Feb. 18 to 21, 2024.

The equipment on-site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in booth 6321 will include the DD100 dozer, the DTL35 compact track loader and two mini excavators: the DX35Z-7 and DX89R-7. DEVELON staff will be available to help visitors explore each machine's features.

DD100 Dozer

The DEVELON DD100 dozer offers exceptional horsepower — competing in the 140-hp and under category — and operating weight and is a leader in visibility.

Standard premium features for the DD100 dozer include DEVELON Fleet Management telematics for remote monitoring, ECO mode for reduced fuel consumption, rearview camera for enhanced visibility, blade shake feature for removing material stuck to the blade, and an easy-to-read, user-friendly touch screen display for access to the dozer's functions and machine settings.

DTL35 Compact Track Loader

The DEVELON DTL35 compact track loader is the company's first entry in this product category for the North American construction market and will be available in 2024. The machine is on the large frame size of compact track loaders from a horsepower perspective, making it a high-performance grading and excavating machine.

The DTL35 will come standard with a torsion suspension system, providing a smooth ride for operators and durability for use on construction job sites. Additional stability when lifting and carrying loads is another benefit of the torsion suspension system for the compact track loader. A standard rearview camera gives operators better visibility to their surroundings. An optional 360-degree around view monitor (AVM) camera system will be available for enhanced visibility of the job site.

DX35Z-7 Mini Excavator

The DEVELON DX35Z-7 mini excavator is highly maneuverable and versatile for digging and lifting tasks in tight spaces. The zero tail swing design with a rounded shape makes it easier for customers to navigate confined or crowded worksites. Customers also can get more productivity due to an increase in counterweight.

The standard hydraulic quick-coupler-ready design and optional DEVELON quick coupler maximize attachment capabilities. The DX35Z-7 is loaded with comfort features, including upgraded air conditioning, a wider standard enclosed cab and easy-to-use controls. The same telematics system customers use to protect their larger DEVELON equipment is standard on all -7 Series mini excavators.

DX89R-7 Mini Excavator

The DX89R-7 mini excavator delivers impressive lift-over-side capacity, fast cycle times and an increased, integrated counterweight so operators can dig and move material with confidence. The mini excavator boasts a reduced tail swing feature, permitting more power in cramped, congested work sites.

The DX89R-7 includes a durable DEVELON work group that requires less routine maintenance. The standard hydraulic quick-coupler-ready design and updated auxiliary hydraulics maximize the attachment capabilities of the machine. Premium comfort features include standard high-quality air conditioning, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free audio, a deluxe adjustable seat with extra layers of insulation, and a roomy cab constructed of innovative noise-reducing materials.

