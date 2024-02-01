Photo courtesy of DEVELON The HB-series breakers are specifically optimized and fully certified for select DEVELON 6-metric-ton mini excavators and 14-metric-ton crawler and wheel excavators.

DEVELON is expanding its attachment offering and launching its HB-Series hydraulic breakers — the HB06H and HB15FH — in North America.

The breakers are engineered for high-performance, long-lasting durability and easy maintenance in the most punishing demolition, mining and quarry, and general construction applications. The HB06H and HB15FH are compatible with the DX62R-7 and DX63-7 mini excavators, the DX140LC-7 and DX140LCR-7 crawler excavators and the DX140W-7 wheel excavator.

"The HB-series breakers offer a new concept with high performance and a simplified design," said Jacob Sherman, product and dealer marketing manager, DEVELON. "They are specifically optimized and fully certified for select DEVELON 6-metric-ton mini excavators and 14-metric-ton crawler and wheel excavators. The HB-series breakers provide the highest possible productivity, whether the excavator operator is breaking concrete or rock."

High Quality, Simplified Design

DEVELON HB06H and HB15FH breakers boast high-quality materials and components, ensuring a long lifespan. The breakers' durability is enhanced through an advanced heat treatment process and the use of quality materials for key components, such as the cylinder and piston.

How a breaker works: The energy of the piston stroke is collected by charged nitrogen gas, and the breakers use an inward valve system with a simple structure and fewer internal parts. A urethane damper prevents vibrations that can damage the breaker and improves operator comfort. The front head supports the breaker and assemblies with a bushing, which absorbs the impact of the tool. The low-noise housing is ideal for excavators working in urban areas where noise levels must be controlled or where local regulations require damped breakers.

One-Year Warranty, Local Support

The new DEVELON breakers are backed by a one-year warranty. Like all DEVELON machines and attachments, the new HB-Series breakers are supported by a robust DEVELON dealer service network and expert product specialists, who provide a one-stop service for all customers.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories