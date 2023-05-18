Looking to the future, Davidson Technologies recently broke ground for its new global headquarters at Huntsville, Ala.'s Redstone Gateway.

The new single-tenant building, scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2024, will modernize Davidson's facilities, increase proximity to its customers and provide added capabilities.

The government contractor was founded in Huntsville, and for more than 27 years has distinguished itself in the aerospace and missile defense industry with an outstanding reputation for excellence.

The new 46,000-sq.-ft. facility is designed to supply the security necessary for Davidson's customers and warfighters.

In a May 2 ceremony celebrating the construction, Davidson executives were joined by representatives from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and guest speakers, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chair Mac McCutcheon, Huntsville City Council President John Meredith, and James Lomax, vice president of Asset Management & Leasing for Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT), the developer of the property.

"This is a very fitting progression for this company coming from being here and being a local homegrown company, and then growing into Redstone Gateway is a great thing for our community, for the city of Huntsville, and for all north Alabama," Battle said at the groundbreaking.

Davidson CEO John Holly, a retired Army Major General, explained, "Our new global headquarters will help to support our mission and company goals. We're extremely excited about our future in the new Davidson Technologies facility."

During his remarks, Lomax reminded the audience of the many years Davidson Technologies has been an important part of the Huntsville community.

"The legacy of this company runs deep, and we're proud they have entrusted COPT to develop their future home," he said.

Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, one of the nation's largest privately held construction companies, is the general contractor of the project. It has worked in the growing Redstone Gateway business hub since 2011, according to Sara Beth Wilcox, vice president and division manager at the building firm.

"We'll use tilt-up construction methods, an efficient construction method appropriate for a business like Davidson, which is also committed to innovation in its work," she told Yellowhammer News.

One Expert Company Working for Another

As a top government defense contractor, Davidson Technologies is recognized for hiring noted experts, experienced engineers, and scientists dedicated to designing and delivering advanced, intelligent technology solutions in the defense of America. It specializes in artificial intelligence (AI), modeling and simulation, software development and weapon system cybersecurity.

Brasfield & Gorrie was opened in 1964 and since then the firm has expanded its services to include not only general contracting, but design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. Additionally, it is skilled in best practices including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery, and Lean construction, but may be best known for its preconstruction and self-perform expertise, and exceptional client service.

Today, Brasfield & Gorrie has 13 offices in the Southeast and more than 3,500 employees, with $5 billion in 2022 revenue. It is consistently ranked among the top contractors in the United States.

Today's top stories