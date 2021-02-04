The JT28 features a rotational drive system with 4,200 ft.-lb. (5694 N·m) of torque and 28,000 lbs. (124.6 kN) of thrust and pullback, which provides the strength and reliability necessary for installation projects up to 12 in. in diameter and at lengths of up to 550 ft.

To help HDD contractors improve performance on fiber utility installation projects and other projects within compact job sites, Ditch Witch launched the JT28 directional drill.

Designed as an upgraded replacement for the JT25 drill, the JT28 maintains its mid-size footprint while providing more power, improving performance and requiring fewer maintenance checks, according to the manufacturer.

The JT28 features a rotational drive system with 4,200 ft.-lb. (5694 N·m) of torque and 28,000 lbs. (124.6 kN) of thrust and pullback, which provides the strength and reliability necessary for installation projects up to 12 in. in diameter and at lengths of up to 550 ft.

The drill is powered by a 130-hp (97-kW), Tier IV Cummins diesel engine – the most powerful in its class – which makes it effective across a variety of job sites, from pipe and cable installation to larger utilities like water, gas and sewer.

"We are always innovating our equipment to meet the needs of today's HDD contractors," said Cory Maker, Ditch Witch HDD product manager. "The JT28 was designed based on direct customer feedback, created to take everything our customers loved about the JT25 and up the ante with unbeatable power and exceptional productivity. The result is a durable and low-maintenance machine that will help keep operators productive and improve jobsite performance."

The JT28 is designed to increase operator efficiency with daily maintenance points in one easy-to-access location and no daily grease zerks. With simplified maintenance and system controls, operators can minimize upkeep and downtime, and spend their time where it really matters – on the job site.

The machine's modern design follows the same evolution that can be seen in the latest Ditch Witch directional drills to enhance operator comfortability and ease operator use.

For more information, visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/directional-drills/directional-drills/jt28.

