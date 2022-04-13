Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed April 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
The Department of the Interior announced March 31 that the Bureau of Reclamation will invest $420 million for rural water construction activities in fiscal year 2022, as authorized by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment in rural water systems includes work related to pipeline connections; construction of water treatment plants and intakes; pump systems; reservoir construction; and other efforts to provide potable water to rural and Tribal communities.
There are several rural water projects under construction and one new authorized project that are eligible for the funding across six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.
"Rural water projects get to the heart of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by building resiliency and supporting local economies. Providing this project-specific funding underscores the administration's commitment to help rural and Tribal communities access safe drinking water and the water treatment infrastructure they deserve," said Secretary Deb Haaland. "With a $4.6 billion investment over five years for aging water infrastructure and rural water projects, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ensures that rural and Tribal communities receive adequate assistance and support."
"Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department is committed to bringing clean, reliable drinking water to rural communities to help strengthen resilience to climate change," said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. "The significant amount of funding for rural water construction from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us expedite project completion."
Trujillo made the announcement while in Albuquerque with New Mexico state Engineer Mike Hamman and eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority Chairman Michael Morris to highlight $160 million for the eastern New Mexico Rural Water System for the construction of a transmission pipeline that will provide critical water supplies to approximately 70,000 people.
Allocations for projects are based on project plans and significant accomplishments that are projected to be completed with the funding provided, as well as the capability of recipients to implement the work quickly. Funding in fiscal year 2022 will enable significant advances of rural water systems and associated features.
In addition to the New Mexico funding, the rural water allocations include:
Of the allocation, $32 million is held in reserve to be distributed throughout the fiscal year to address potential increases in construction capability for the projects listed above.
For more information, visit usbr.gov/bil/2022-spendplan.html.
VIDEO: Public, Private Sectors Expand Safety Services With Launch of New Roadway Work Zone Clearing House Website