$57.5 million has been authorized for the Rocky Boys / North Central Montana Rural Water System in Montana. (Rocky Boy’s/North Central Montana Regional Water System photo)

The Department of the Interior announced March 31 that the Bureau of Reclamation will invest $420 million for rural water construction activities in fiscal year 2022, as authorized by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment in rural water systems includes work related to pipeline connections; construction of water treatment plants and intakes; pump systems; reservoir construction; and other efforts to provide potable water to rural and Tribal communities.

There are several rural water projects under construction and one new authorized project that are eligible for the funding across six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"Rural water projects get to the heart of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by building resiliency and supporting local economies. Providing this project-specific funding underscores the administration's commitment to help rural and Tribal communities access safe drinking water and the water treatment infrastructure they deserve," said Secretary Deb Haaland. "With a $4.6 billion investment over five years for aging water infrastructure and rural water projects, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ensures that rural and Tribal communities receive adequate assistance and support."

"Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department is committed to bringing clean, reliable drinking water to rural communities to help strengthen resilience to climate change," said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. "The significant amount of funding for rural water construction from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us expedite project completion."

Trujillo made the announcement while in Albuquerque with New Mexico state Engineer Mike Hamman and eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority Chairman Michael Morris to highlight $160 million for the eastern New Mexico Rural Water System for the construction of a transmission pipeline that will provide critical water supplies to approximately 70,000 people.

Allocations for projects are based on project plans and significant accomplishments that are projected to be completed with the funding provided, as well as the capability of recipients to implement the work quickly. Funding in fiscal year 2022 will enable significant advances of rural water systems and associated features.

In addition to the New Mexico funding, the rural water allocations include:

$75.5 million for the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota to support treated water pipeline segments on Iowa 4 and 5, the Sibley Service Line and associated meter buildings, booster pumps, storage reservoirs.

$57.5 million for the Rocky Boys / North Central Montana Rural Water System in Montana for core pipeline construction on segments 6 and 7, continued efforts of on the water treatment plant, as well as construction for segments associated with Tiber, Big Sandy, Loma and Havre service areas.

$51 million for the Garrison-Diversion Unit of the Pick-Sloan Missouri Basin Program in North Dakota to support efforts associated with the Fort Berthold User Expansion, as well as construction efforts to support service in Northeast Segment Areas 3 and 4, the Spirit Lake West Service Area and the Bear Soldier Service Area.

$37 million for the recently authorized Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System in Montana for phase 2 of rural water construction activities.

$7 million for the Fort Peck Reservation – Dry Prairie Rural Water System in Montana to support the Tribal components of Fort Peck West Phases 3 and 4.

Of the allocation, $32 million is held in reserve to be distributed throughout the fiscal year to address potential increases in construction capability for the projects listed above.

For more information, visit usbr.gov/bil/2022-spendplan.html.

Today's top stories