List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Don Smock Wins Three Awards at Marketing Competition

    Tue August 29, 2023 - Midwest Edition #18
    CEG / Don Smock


    The “Fun at Auction” award was won by Don Smock Auction for “Barry and Ray.” (Don Smock Auction photo)
    The “Fun at Auction” award was won by Don Smock Auction for “Barry and Ray.” (Don Smock Auction photo)
    The “Fun at Auction” award was won by Don Smock Auction for “Barry and Ray.” (Don Smock Auction photo) The Don Smock Auction Sponsored Car won DSA the “Company or Self Promotion” award. (Don Smock Auction photo) Don Smock Auction won the “Buyer Excited About Purchase” award with C&C Equipment. (Don Smock Auction photo)

    Don Smock Auction Company Inc. recently received three marketing awards at the 2023 National Auction Association Marketing Competition. The company was awarded for its Don Smock Auction Sponsored Car; the promotion for Buyer Satisfaction at its C & C Equipment Auction; and its Fun at the Auction with Barry and Ray.

    "Our marketing approach focuses on promoting our company in a way that enhances our customer's experience in a fun and memorable way," said Amy Doss, office manager of Don Smock Auction Company.

    Founded in 1990, Don Smock Auction Company has developed a reputation for its industrial and construction equipment, truck, trailer and real estate auctions. The company conducts four major auctions annually at its 40-acre, all weather, drive-thru facility, located at 6531 S. State Rd. 13, Pendleton, Ind.

    The company also conducts at least 25 onsite auctions throughout the Midwest each year and additional services include commissioned auctions, outright purchases, guarantees, appraisals and real estate auctions.

    Don Smock Auction Company is now owned and managed by the founder's son, Nic Smock. CEG




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    Fort Myer Construction Leads Design-Build Job On D.C.-Area Roadway

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    NJR Construction LLC Building Bridges Across Conn., Western Mass.

    Yoder & Frey Taps Thurston to Create Expansion, Boost Brand

    LiuGong NA Announces Cornerstone Equipment Now Part of Dealer Network

    To Conform With Recent Supreme Court Decision, EPA, Army Amend 'Waters of the United States' Rule

    Construction Equipment Guide Welcomes Natalie Spain as Ed Bryden Retires



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Awards Don Smock Auction Company, Inc. Midwest






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA