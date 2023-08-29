The “Fun at Auction” award was won by Don Smock Auction for “Barry and Ray.” (Don Smock Auction photo)

Don Smock Auction Company Inc. recently received three marketing awards at the 2023 National Auction Association Marketing Competition. The company was awarded for its Don Smock Auction Sponsored Car; the promotion for Buyer Satisfaction at its C & C Equipment Auction; and its Fun at the Auction with Barry and Ray.

"Our marketing approach focuses on promoting our company in a way that enhances our customer's experience in a fun and memorable way," said Amy Doss, office manager of Don Smock Auction Company.

Founded in 1990, Don Smock Auction Company has developed a reputation for its industrial and construction equipment, truck, trailer and real estate auctions. The company conducts four major auctions annually at its 40-acre, all weather, drive-thru facility, located at 6531 S. State Rd. 13, Pendleton, Ind.

The company also conducts at least 25 onsite auctions throughout the Midwest each year and additional services include commissioned auctions, outright purchases, guarantees, appraisals and real estate auctions.

Don Smock Auction Company is now owned and managed by the founder's son, Nic Smock. CEG

