Doosan Adds Three New Locations to Serve South Carolina Customers

The newest additions, with locations in Greenville, Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., successfully represent the continued partnership between Gateway Dealer Network and Doosan.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC, is partnering with Gateway Dealer Network to add three locations in South Carolina. In addition to providing increased service and support for customers, these new locations will offer more access to buy or rent Doosan equipment.

Starting in St. Louis and throughout its expansion across the Midwest and into the Southeast, Gateway Dealer Network has continued to provide top tier support of Doosan sales, parts and service for customers.

"This expansion gives us new opportunities to support current Doosan customers while also growing to serve new markets," said Mike Allen, president and CEO of Gateway Dealer Network. "We're excited to be able to offer Doosan heavy construction equipment in these South Carolina cities and surrounding areas."

While the Spartanburg facility serves as a parts and service dealer for customers, the Columbia and Greenville dealers are full-service locations.

Doosan machines available for purchase in Columbia and Greenville include articulated dump trucks; crawler, wheel and mini excavators; material handlers; log loaders; and wheel loaders. The three dealer locations will primarily serve the construction industry but also will provide equipment to customers working in agriculture, recycling and forestry.

"Gateway Dealer Network continues to be a valued partner for Doosan," said Adam Howard, Doosan regional director. "These new locations will help bring Doosan equipment and service even closer to our customers in South Carolina. We are excited to work with them to expand our network in providing quality machinery, parts and service."

Locations

The new Doosan dealerships are located at the following addresses:

Bobcat of Greenville

2512 River Road

Piedmont, S.C. 29673

Bobcat of Columbia

730 Buckner Road

Columbia, S.C., 29203

Bobcat of Spartanburg

670 Buffington Road

Spartanburg, S.C., 29303

To better serve customers, these three new locations currently employ 45 Gateway Dealer Network personnel, including 13 trained service technicians. In addition, a telematics and dispatch headquarters located in St. Louis, Mo., will work to help further support the South Carolina customers.

Trained specialists will provide direct support over the phone concerning any issues that may arise with machines. For cases that cannot be resolved immediately, field support is an available option for all customers and is coordinated in real time.

Beginning its journey 30 years ago, Gateway Dealer Network has continued to name St. Louis, Mo., as its home base. Spanning across eight states, there currently are 18 stores across its growing footprint.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.