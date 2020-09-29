Doosan Bobcat won the Innovation Leader 2020 Impact Award in the Best New Initiatives category.

Doosan Bobcat North America is the winner of the Innovation Leader 2020 Impact Award in the Best New Initiative category for Features On Demand, a digital solution that enables customers to customize features on Bobcat R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders.

Innovation Leader's 2020 Impact Awards honor companies that have achieved extraordinary outcomes related to their corporate innovation programs. Doosan Bobcat was among only 10 companies worldwide recognized this year.

"As an innovation leader for more than 60 years, we are thrilled to be honored with the Impact Award," said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America.

"Features On Demand is one of many digital product innovations we are introducing to our customers to help increase their productivity. This recognition fuels our drive to keep innovating and moving our industry forward."

Bobcat Features On Demand, which was launched in July 2020, allows customers to purchase R-Series loaders that have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep. And even years later if, after purchasing and using the machine, customers discover a need for additional features, they have the flexibility to add them to their existing R-Series loader quickly and easily. Bobcat is the first manufacturer to bring this technology to the compact equipment industry.

Bobcat R-Series machines enabled with the Features On Demand performance package include 2-Speed travel, high-flow hydraulics, automatic ride control, reversing fan and dual-direction bucket positioning. Auto-Throttle is an optional feature that provides dynamic automated throttle control on machines equipped with Bobcat selectable joystick controls.

Doosan Bobcat and the other Impact Award winners were selected by a panel of judges from Verizon, Philips Healthcare, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, CME Group, Dover Corporation, Duke Energy and Cambia Health Solutions. The Best New Initiative award recognizes well-designed programs with promise that are less than a year old.

"2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for innovators in big organizations," said Scott Kirsner, CEO and editor-in-chief of Innovation Leader. "So we're really excited to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the people and programs that have been creating positive change. The Impact Awards are all about people who keep moving ahead, no matter what the obstacles — and that's something really worth celebrating this year."

More details about winners and their initiatives will be presented at Impact 2020, which will take place virtually from Oct. 20 to 23, 2020.

