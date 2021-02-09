Doosan Infracore North America LLC is partnering with Central Nebraska Bobcat to add three new locations. In addition to providing increased service and support for customers, these new Midwest locations will offer customers more access to purchase and rent Doosan equipment.

The new authorized Doosan locations in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings, Neb., will help to expand their services to a wider audience in the state. Services offered by the stores include Doosan machine sales, rental, parts and service.

Primary industries served by the dealers include construction, agriculture and landscaping. These locations are contracted to provide Doosan crawler excavators, wheel excavators, mini excavators, wheel loaders and log loaders. This full lineup allows the dealers to cater to a wide variety of customers in addition to the primary industries in the area.

Central Nebraska Bobcat prides itself on its service department and looks forward to being able to further its reach.

"Working with Doosan has been a successful partnership," said Don Partridge, president of Central Nebraska Bobcat. Partridge also is part owner of the Doosan dealership in Omaha, which was previously recognized as a top 10 Doosan dealer in North America.

"We are excited to expand our offerings to new and existing customers throughout Nebraska," Partridge said.

"It is great to see our Midwest partners grow and continue to provide customers with quality service and equipment," said Adam Howard, Doosan regional director. "The Omaha enterprise has made significant inroads with the Doosan brand in eastern Nebraska. These new locations will help to strengthen our relationship with Doosan customers in central Nebraska and offer new areas for growth."

New Locations

Central Nebraska Bobcat

2634 U.S.-30

Kearney, NE 68847

doosandealers.com/kearney

Central Nebraska Bobcat

3809 Westgate Rd.

Grand Island, NE 68803

doosandealers.com/grand-island

South Central Bobcat

2411 Osborne Dr. E.

Hastings, NE 68901

doosandealers.com/hastings

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

