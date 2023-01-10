Chris Jeong

Chris Jeong was recently named the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Doosan Infracore North America. He succeeds Edward Song, the previous CEO, who was promoted to global sales head of Hyundai Doosan Infracore in Korea.

Jeong most recently served as CEO of Doosan Infracore European Union. He joined Doosan in 2006 as a senior corporate strategy manager. He led strategic activities across various markets before he was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing for emerging markets. Jeong oversaw sales and marketing for Doosan employee teams in Asia, Oceania, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Brazil and India.

"I'd like to acknowledge the many accomplishments of Doosan Infracore North America under the leadership of Mr. Edward Song," Jeong said. "Edward was instrumental in getting the new organization structured in 2018 as we recommitted the company to the heavy construction equipment industry in North America."

Song led Doosan Infracore North America to success during his time as CEO. Among his many accomplishments were establishing two regional parts distribution centers in North America, opening the machine customization plant in Savannah, Ga., and most recently introducing the new Doosan machine monitoring center at the corporate office in Suwanee.

"It has been my pleasure serving you and your customers over the last five years, and I look forward to continuing to support the company and our products in my new role," Song said. "Much has transpired since 2018, and I'm pleased by the progress we've made working together to enhance the Doosan brand and grow the product line in North America."

Song is excited for his successor and what the future holds for Doosan Infracore North America and its dealers and customers.

"Chris will continue building on the strong foundation we've established, particularly the growth during the last five years," said Song. "His experience and insight will help us continue to move the company forward and expand our footprint in North America."

Jeong's first major assignment will be to oversee the Doosan exhibit at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

"I'm excited about our Doosan exhibit planned for the outdoor Festival Grounds," he said. "We will be demonstrating our latest developments on Concept-X and autonomous equipment with live demonstrations throughout the day. We will have a full lineup of our current products as well as new additions to the lineup."

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

