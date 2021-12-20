Four new models are now available: the Doosan Industrial Air D30, D50, D75 and D100.

Doosan Portable Power is bringing its decades of expertise in air compressor design to the industrial air market with the introduction of Doosan Industrial Air. Four new models are now available: the Doosan Industrial Air D30, D50, D75 and D100.

"Doosan Industrial Air is a natural fit with our existing expertise in portable air compressors," said Lance Mathern, vice president of Doosan Portable Power. "The technical, operational and commercial synergies make this a great addition to the Doosan Bobcat product line-up."

Doosan Industrial Air compressors are designed to deliver the reliability and performance customers demand at a lower investment cost. Each model carries a market-leading, 5-year standard warranty. Maintenance is made easier and more affordable with parts that are competitively priced and 24/7 technical support from product experts based in the Doosan Portable Power factory in Statesville, N.C., according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 877/366-7260, email [email protected] or visit doosanportablepower.com.

Quick Specs

Doosan Industrial Air D30

Horsepower: 30 hp

Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded

Capacity: 111 to 128 cfm

Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D50

Horsepower: 50 hp

Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded

Capacity: 205.9 to 237.4 cfm

Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D75

Horsepower: 75 hp

Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded

Capacity: 305 to 347 cfm

Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D100

Horsepower: 100 hp

Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded

Capacity: 411.8 to 509.8 cfm

Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

