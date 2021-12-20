List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Doosan Portable Power Introduces Doosan Industrial Air

Mon December 20, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Portable Power


Four new models are now available: the Doosan Industrial Air D30, D50, D75 and D100.
Doosan Portable Power is bringing its decades of expertise in air compressor design to the industrial air market with the introduction of Doosan Industrial Air. Four new models are now available: the Doosan Industrial Air D30, D50, D75 and D100.

"Doosan Industrial Air is a natural fit with our existing expertise in portable air compressors," said Lance Mathern, vice president of Doosan Portable Power. "The technical, operational and commercial synergies make this a great addition to the Doosan Bobcat product line-up."

Doosan Industrial Air compressors are designed to deliver the reliability and performance customers demand at a lower investment cost. Each model carries a market-leading, 5-year standard warranty. Maintenance is made easier and more affordable with parts that are competitively priced and 24/7 technical support from product experts based in the Doosan Portable Power factory in Statesville, N.C., according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 877/366-7260, email [email protected] or visit doosanportablepower.com.

Quick Specs

Doosan Industrial Air D30

  • Horsepower: 30 hp
  • Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded
  • Capacity: 111 to 128 cfm
  • Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D50

  • Horsepower: 50 hp
  • Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded
  • Capacity: 205.9 to 237.4 cfm
  • Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D75

  • Horsepower: 75 hp
  • Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded
  • Capacity: 305 to 347 cfm
  • Pressure: 100 to 150 psig

Doosan Industrial Air D100

  • Horsepower: 100 hp
  • Type: Fixed Speed; Oil Flooded
  • Capacity: 411.8 to 509.8 cfm
  • Pressure: 100 to 150 psig



