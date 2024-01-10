Photo courtesy of Doosan AI-powered recycling cobot 'Oscar the Sorter' autonomously learns about products and sorts them, even recognizing crushed items without human intervention.

Doosan Robotics Inc., one of the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturers, is set to revolutionize the robotics industry at CES 2024 in its unveiling of cutting-edge cobots and AI technologies under the cohesive theme: Think. Sync. Link.

Doosan Robotics is exhibiting between January 9-12 at West Hall — Booth 5941 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At Doosan Robotics' first-ever CES media day, the company signified a future where AI empowers cobots to be in perfect sync with humans, seamlessly integrating a cohesive, safe and innovative ecosystem. This convergence of AI, cobot and SW platform technologies is not just a technological advancement, but a journey into new horizons for all consumers.

Driving Doosan Robotics' versatility within the robotics field is its introduction of Dart-Suite, a next generation robot ecosystem redefining the robot experience. The scalable platform enhances the capabilities of cobots by effortlessly incorporating AI, all while making the advanced technology accessible to the general public.

Dart-Suite offers an environment where each component works in harmony, enabling users to develop, sell, download and trigger actions through various interfaces, ultimately leading to robots' transition from static tools to flexible partners.

Utilizing Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Dart-Suite allows consumers to create modules tailored to their needs, much like mobile device apps. The robust software platform dramatically reduces the development time by up to 80 percent.

Working with Dart-Suite is comparable to the ease and usability of smartphones, shaping the user experience for a new era of robotics.

Underscoring Doosan Robotics' vision to enhance daily life and transform work processes is their impressive line of AI cobots, set to revolutionize industries such as manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, architecture, filmmaking, service sectors and medical environments. The best-in-class solutions break the limits of current robotics and navigate complex scenarios by injecting efficiency, safety, and creativity into every task.

The AI system continuously learns and updates its model by downloading modules automatically and easily as needed for seamless integration.

Doosan Robotics collaborated with leading global companies, each renowned for their expertise and market leadership, to develop and commercialize AI cobot solutions. These collaborations include Doosan Robotics' AI-powered recycling cobot "Oscar the Sorter," a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree which autonomously learns about products and sorts them even recognizing crushed items without human intervention.

TDK Qeexo, the first company to automate end-to-end machine learning for edge devices, applied its innovative machine-learning solutions to "Oscar the Sorter."

Also unveiled was "Otto Matic," a depalletizing and palletizing solution adept at handling unstructured and random-sized boxes which was developed by AiV, one of the world's best industrial deep learning computer vision technology providers, to bring transformative deep learning and computer vision technology to the cobot.

Lastly, CES guests were able to grab a drink from "Mixmaster Moodie," a bartending cobot powered by Microsoft's ChatGPT, coupled with "Tetote," a Bridgestone's soft robot hand powered by bendy rubber artificial muscle that employs a pioneering cocktail recommendation system to serve a cocktail based on visual and audio cues.

"As we unveil our groundbreaking Dart-Suite at CES, we recognize the strategic importance of this platform's launch in providing direct access to consumers and a multitude of industries," said William Ryu, CEO, Doosan Robotics.

"CES serves as the perfect stage for introducing innovations that transcend boundaries and resonate with the diverse needs of our target audience. The potential lies not only in showcasing the power of our cobot line but also in highlighting the customizable functionality and usage that sets our technology apart."

For more information, visit www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

Today's top stories