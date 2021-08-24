Operators can easily monitor important diagnostic information for the DX85R-3, like fuel level, coolant temperature, day/time, throttle position and engine rpm, on the mini excavator’s deluxe color panel.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC will display two mini excavators ideally suited for rental customers during the 2021 American Rental Association (ARA) annual trade show and convention.

This year's ARA Show is Oct. 17 to 20 in Las Vegas. The Doosan exhibit space is 633 in the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Doosan DX62R-3 and DX85R-3 mini excavators will be on display during the show, and Doosan staff will be available so visitors can learn about each machine's features.

"We're excited to participate in this year's ARA Show and display two of our Doosan mini excavators," said Aaron Kleingartner, product and dealer marketing manager.

"We offer six mini excavators, which are popular machines in the rental market, particularly for customers in construction and landscaping industries. The trade show is a great opportunity to promote our brand and our equipment to an important audience."

DX62R-3 Mini Excavator

The Doosan DX62R-3 mini excavator allows operators to work in confined areas without sacrificing performance due to its reduced tail swing. The excavator's rear tail swing is just 4.9 in., making this mini excavator ideal for residential construction, landscaping and utility work.

Operators can complete precise tasks with DX62R-3 excavator attachments using the selectable auxiliary flow rates and the detent (continuous flow) mode. Standard excavator attachments for this model include a bucket, thumb and quick coupler.

DX85R-3 Mini Excavator

The Doosan DX85R-3 mini excavator has excellent slew performance, making it an ideal machine for working on slopes, according to the manufacturer.

At the core of the machine is a smooth, refined hydraulic system that gives operators enhanced machine control. As the DX85R-3 moves, the auto-shift drive system automatically downshifts when the job demands more torque.

Operators can easily monitor important diagnostic information for the DX85R-3, like fuel level, coolant temperature, day/time, throttle position and engine rpm, on the mini excavator's deluxe color panel. It's easy to select auxiliary hydraulic flow modes and rates from the screen.

DX62R-3 Mini Excavator Specs

Horsepower: 58.6 hp

Operating weight: 13,779 lb.

Bucket breakout force: 9,722 lbf.

Maximum dig depth (with standard arm): 13 ft. 6 in.

Width: 78 in.

Tail swing overhang: 4.9 in.

Approved attachments: angle tilt bucket, ditching bucket, heavy-duty bucket, quick coupler

Reduced-tail-swing mini excavator

DX85R-3 Mini Excavator Specs

Horsepower: 58.6

Operating weight: 18,960 lb.

Bucket breakout force: 14,509 lbf.

Maximum dig depth (with standard arm): 15 ft. 6 in.

Width: 90 in.

Tail swing overhang: 5.9 in.

Approved attachments: angle tilt bucket, ditching bucket, heavy-duty bucket, quick coupler

Reduced-tail-swing mini excavator

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

