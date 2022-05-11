Douglas Dynamics Inc., manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, announced May 2 it has been recognized as a top workplace for the 13th consecutive year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Douglas Dynamics Inc., manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, announced May 2 it has been recognized as a top workplace for the 13th consecutive year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Douglas Dynamics is one of only nine other companies that have been recognized annually as a top workplace since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel started the program 13 years ago. The company was ranked 15th in the medium-sized workplace category.

"We like our employees to feel valued and heard," said Linda Evans, vice president of human resources. "We believe that providing a collaborative workplace and providing great benefits to our team members demonstrates our appreciation for their work and inspires the creative thinking that continues to drive our success year after year."

Douglas Dynamics currently employs around 1,800 people worldwide and is proud of having a diverse workforce that values communication and collaboration. The company believes the key to its success is keeping a commitment to continuous improvement at the center of everything they do.

"Creating a culture of excellence is our main goal, which is why we work hard to give our team members the tools and training to achieve more," Evans said. "We're in it together."

Top Workplaces are nominated by employees and judged solely on employee surveys administered by Energage, a CultureTech specialist company that provides workplace improvement insights from an employee-centric approach. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "Companies are measured on qualities such as company leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits and the impact company policies have on innovation and morale."

For more information, visit douglasdynamics.com/careers/open-positions/.

Today's top stories