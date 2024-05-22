Photo courtesy of Kubota Aaron Gwin is regarded as one of the world's best downhill mountain bikers and the best American downhill mountain biker of all time.

Building on an extraordinary year of action sports partnerships on and off paved and dirt tracks, Kubota Tractor Corporation announced a partnership with downhill mountain bike legend Aaron Gwin, whose career highlights span five World Cup titles and eight U.S. National Championships, to support the newly-announced formation of Gwin Racing and his bike park, Windrock Bike Park, in Oliver Springs, Tenn.

A highlight of this collaboration is fully equipping Gwin's tool shed at Windrock Bike Park with new Kubota equipment, including a KX080-5 power utility excavator, an R640 wheel loader, and an RTV-X1130 and two Sidekick utility vehicles — all of which are already hard at work building new trails and tackling overall property maintenance.

Photo courtesy of Kubota

The sponsorship, which also includes logo placement on Gwin Racing race jerseys, is part of the company's commitment to supporting the action sports lifestyle and mountain bike enthusiasts, both important customer segments for Kubota.

"By partnering with Aaron and Gwin Racing, we are opening doors for the action sports community to showcase what's possible for blazing new trails with durable and powerful Kubota equipment," said Paul Manger, executive director of product marketing, Kubota Tractor Corporation.

"Aaron's work ethic on and off the trail aligns with our mission to empower our customers and partners with the right tools to help them succeed. We're proud to be a part of Aaron's future plans, to support his team, his fans, and to show the downhill mountain bike and action sports communities that the sky is the limit in #KubotaCountry."

"I've been digging in the dirt and building trails since I was a little kid," said Gwin. "It is the funest thing in the world for me, and I could spend all day, every day in the hills digging. For any trail build, the first thing you need is a good set of tools, and my Kubota excavator is definitely a multi-use tool, not only for trail building, but we're also putting it to good use to build a new road and parking lot, and for maintaining the property overall. It's amazing how much we can get done now."

Gwin's Kubota Tool Kit in Action

Photo courtesy of Kubota

At Windrock Bike Park, Gwin and team are putting their hard-working Kubota-equipment to use in a wide range of applications. The KX080-5 and R640 are being used to build trails, clear land, build and maintain new roads and a parking lot, as well as for landscaping and event service support.

The RTV-X1130 and Sidekick gas-powered utility vehicle are workhorses on the property tackling trail work, hauling tools and general maintenance across the 1,086-acre bike park. The Sidekick also plays a vital role for Windrock's EMT services, including rider extraction.

"Having the ability to quickly get up and down the hills in an emergency is a critical part of our jobs, and our Kubota utility vehicles are important team members for our work here."

For more information on Kubota equipment, visit KubotaUSA.com. For more information on Aaron Gwin and Windrock Bike Park, visit WindrockBikePark.com.

Photo courtesy of Kubota

Today's top stories