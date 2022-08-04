David D’Attilo

Durante Equipment, a South Florida supplier of construction equipment, announced the promotion of David D'Attilo to assistant branch manager for its Hollywood location.

D'Attilo will continue to serve as Durante's sales manager, a position he has held since 2021 after his promotion from rental coordinator.

In his new dual role, D'Attilo will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all branch activities, leading the day-to-day operations of the sales team, the hiring and training of new staff members, and achieving the company's overall sales objectives.

For more information, visit www.duranteequip.com.

