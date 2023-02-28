Dynapac North America announced an expanded partnership with the Alta Equipment Company to strengthen the product offerings and solutions to additional states across the United States.

This partnership will provide customers access to Dynapac equipment, parts and support to seven locations in Michigan, eight locations in Florida, five locations in Illinois and one location in Ohio and New England.

"By expanding our offering of Dynapac products into the Midwest and Florida we're ensuring our customers have access to the best products in the industry," said Gianni Campo, president, Alta Equipment Company. "Dynapac has a long history of durability and reliability and we're confident they will help us maintain our Customers for Life promise."

Alta began in 1984 with a single location in Detroit. Through the support of its customers and hard work of its team, Alta has grown to 67 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. As the company has grown the commitment to serving customers has remained consistent.

Dynapac had a pre-existing relationship with Ambrose Equipment, now Alta New England in late 2021, that sparked the partnership with additional Alta Equipment locations. Both parties saw great results and this expansion further provides customers access to world class compaction and paving products, combines with Alta's exceptional customer support.

"Dynapac North America is proud to work with Alta Equipment Company as their newest partner to supply a full line of compaction and paving products," said Jamie Roush, president and general manager, Dynapac. "Alta is a leader in their local markets and adding Dynapac products to their line-up, will only strengthen their local presence as well as further Dynapac's presence in the local markets. This addition will complement existing dealers in Florida and in Illinois further strengthening our presence and continue to provide unmatched product support."

With more than 200 dealer locations in North America, the addition of Alta Equipment Group marks the second Volvo dealer Dynapac has partnered with as the company continues to strengthen its North American network.

For more information, visit https://dynapac.com/us-en/ and www.altaequipment.com.

