Dynapac Awarded Supplier Contract From Sourcewell

Mon August 22, 2022 - National Edition
Dynapac


Dynapac North America announced that the company has been awarded a cooperative purchasing agreement for its full product portfolio of soil and asphalt rollers, compact equipment, pavers and feeders.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education and non-profit entities throughout North America.

Dynapac was awarded this Sourcewell contract after a diligent proposal process that resulted in a contract that meets, or exceeds, mandated requirements.

"The partnership between Dynapac and Sourcewell will continue to provide jobsite confidence, high productivity, high quality equipment to local state and municipalities," said Jim Bansen, senior director of dealer sales and channel development. "This contract will help our customers complete effortless competitive bidding compliance and extend our dedicated commitment to being your partner on the road ahead."

Dynapac's awarded contract number is #060122-DYN, more information can be found here.




