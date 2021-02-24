Equipmentdown-arrow
Dynapac North America CC900S Makes Compaction Easier

Wed February 24, 2021 - National Edition
Dynapac


The CC900S allows the operator to compact close to walls, fences, railings and other obstacles because of the fully free right side on the front drum.

The CC900S is a single arm tandem roller in the Dynapac roller range of 1.2 to 1.6 ton tandem rollers.

This unique machine has the front right side of the drum free, which makes it possible to compact close to walls, sidewalk and guardrails. The front drum comes standard with a 2.36 in. offset drum.

The CC900S allows the operator to compact close to walls, fences, railings and other obstacles because of the fully free right side on the front drum. The 2.36 in. offset drum not only creates better compaction to close obstacles but also makes it easier to steer out from those obstacles eliminating the need of a vibratory plate.

The CC900S comes standard with the below features:

  • Backup alarm
  • Comfort seat
  • Cup/can holder
  • Foldable ROPS including seat belt
  • Large water tank (50 Gal)
  • Rotating beacon
  • Sprinkler timer
  • Vibration shut off, front or rear drum
  • Working lights

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us.




