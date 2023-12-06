The E TIP Universal Preheater offers a solution in cold weather.

It was bitterly cold – after all it was early winter ... the first really cold day. The farmer was surprised when the gate to the pasture did not open. He pressed the switch again. It made noise but no action.

During the summer, several farm hands had been talking about the new electric gate opener for the pasture. "Just hit the switch and the gate opens."

They appreciated the action all summer and fall when time after time they had to enter and leave the pasture … opening and closing the gate ... just hit the switch.

How well it worked. All this convenience is driven by the new electric motor and the gear box.

Until on this first cold and frosty winter day it refused to open.

The farmer called E TIP and described how he learned about the company's "Peel n Stick" Universal Preheaters from his neighbors; conversations had been buzzing at the local coffee shop and their experience and descriptions about the Universal Preheater prompted him to call and to place his order.

Using a permanent adhesive, the "Peel n Stick" Preheaters mount to the outside of the metal tank/housing quickly and easily.

E TIP advised that he should describe the contents and quantity of the fluid and the physical dimensions of the housing itself, including the type and thickness of the metal for the gate opener tank. Using these specs and the voltage service available would allow the company to recommend the Preheater that was needed.

After his easy install of the new Preheater on the outside of the housing, he called to express his thanks and appreciation for the solution E TIP provided. Further he described how each of his men warmly congratulated and thanked him because now the summer-like operation of the pasture gate continued even in the cold weather due to the new Preheater. Push the switch and the gate opens. That gate was no longer the problem it had been each winter.

The "Peel n Stick" Universal Preheater permanently mounts on the outside bottom or the side (below the level of the contents inside) of the gear box housing and converts the metal of the housing itself into an actual heat transfer element. Heat spreads quickly through the metal housing heating the lube and keeping everything operating year-round like summertime.

E TIP suggests when mounting the Preheater that it be installed in such a way to leave room to mount another Preheater if more heat may be desired to further improve cold weather operations.

E TIP also offers filter Preheaters for bulk tank diesel fuel storage filters and for equipment and vehicle diesel fuel filters. Stop diesel fuel gelling and avoid cold weather problems.

