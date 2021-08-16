On Aug. 31, Earthborne Inc. is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting for its brand new facility in Warrington, Pa. The day will be commemorated by an official dedication to its late founder and long-time owner, Rick Taylor.

"Expanding our facility and capabilities was a dream of my dad's, and after many years of hard work we are so proud to bring it to life," said Doug Taylor, son of Rick Taylor and president of Earthborne Inc.

"From our conception, Earthborne has been focused on customer service and support, so it was only right to build a facility that matched our mentality."

The new 18,000 sq. ft. facility sits on 15 acres and includes climate controlled workstations and personal benches for each service technician. Overhead crane capabilities, training rooms, an extensive equipment showroom and three-lane service drive through for all trucks and equipment, a paint booth, VIP customer waiting area, truck valet drive-thru and more.

Facility tours, as well as food, drinks, music, heavy-equipment games and customer appreciation gifts will be available. OEM representatives will be attending to discuss equipment from each brand the dealership represents, including: JCB, Morbark, Rayco, Toro, Donkey Forklifts, Pro-Tech, SnowEx, and more.

The event will be held on Aug. 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 100 Titus Ave, in Warrington. All are welcome. Guests are asked to RSVP by Aug. 20, through EarthborneInc.com/RSVP, or by calling 215/343-2000.

Earthborne is closely monitoring COVID-19 cases in Bucks County and surrounding areas. Face masks will be provided at guests' request, as well as sanitation stations throughout the event.

Earthborne Inc. carries an extensive line of construction, forestry, snow removal and landscaping equipment in counties throughout Pennsylvania; the company also serves the community as a 24-hour towing and hauling service. Its facility in Warrington includes a modern service department and a well-stocked parts counter, serving customers with all makes and models of construction equipment.

For more information, visit www.EarthborneInc.com.

