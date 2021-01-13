Edge Innovate's E SM186 wheeled mounted screener is a highly efficient screening solution designed for the most difficult and demanding of applications including recycling, soils, aggregates, compost and demolition waste, according to the manufacturer.

With increased throughput, high efficiency and quality end products the Edge SM186 mobile screen incorporates a robust 18 by 6 ft. (5.4 by 1.75 m) two deck screen with interchangeable flip flow and conventional scalper bottom decks. This flexibility combined with numerous screen media options and configurations allows the Edge SM186 to process a wide range of materials and screening applications.

Features include a low level feed hopper designed to accept loads from all three sides without the need of construction ramps; two- or three-way splitting configuration; hydraulic folding discharge conveyors to facilitate the quick transition from operation to transport; and a fully integrated power unit with large service access. A user-friendly control system with sequential start/stop functionality provides enhanced operational performance and unit safety.

Fitted with a tri-axle bogie with an ultra underslung suspension complete with fifth wheel hook-up and air brakes, the Edge SM186 is easy to transport between sites with redeployment taking a matter of minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Operators can choose from a range of different screen boxes including Edge Innovate's flip flow screen, scalping screen and rinser screen. Optional power sources include, diesel/hydraulic, diesel genset or direct electric. The Edge SM186 also is available in a static chassis format.

Signature Features:

Robust interchangeable 18 by 6 ft. (5.4 by 1.75 m) two-deck screen.

Choose between three different screen box types to suit your application.

Intelligent modular top deck system allowing numerous media types to be installed side by side including 3D screen media.

Screen-box jack up functionality allows for easy operator access.

A low level direct feed hopper facilitates side and rear loading via wheel loaders without the need to construct ramps.

Both side conveyors can be repositioned on any side of the machine to suit site requirements.

Fully mobile fifth wheel hook-up with hydraulic folding discharge conveyors enables quick and easy transport from site to site.

