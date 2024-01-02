List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Empire Crane Co. Takes in First Jekko JF990 in United States

    Tue January 02, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Empire Crane Company


    The Jekko JF990 features a max lifting capacity of 46,297 lbs., a 112-ft. reach and comes with an additional option for a man basket.
    Photo courtesy of Empire Crane
    The Jekko JF990 features a max lifting capacity of 46,297 lbs., a 112-ft. reach and comes with an additional option for a man basket.

    Empire Crane Company recently took ownership of two new Jekko articulating crawler cranes at its Hanson, Mass., location, one of which is the first of its kind to make it to the United States.

    That unit being the Jekko JF990, which is the biggest transportable crawler crane in the brand's lineup. It features a max lifting capacity of 46,297 lbs., a 112-ft. reach and comes with an additional option for a man basket.

    The second unit that was brought in is a Jekko JF545, a returning model for Empire Crane that boasts a 34,170-lb. max lifting capacity and a 106-ft. max lifting height and comes with a GMT grapple saw already attached.

    "The Jekko brand is a new and burgeoning offering for our company and is one that we're very excited to see where it leads," said Paul Lonergan, president and part owner of Empire Crane.

    "We're thrilled to be the first dealer in the country to offer as versatile a machine as the JF990. Even though it's the largest crane in Jekko's fleet, its size is still manageable in tight spaces while being able to take on some serious tonnage."

    Empire Crane became an authorized dealer of Jekko machines in December 2022 and the manufacturer has quickly become a major player for the company in both purchases and rentals. More than 20 purchases and rentals have been facilitated by Empire's sales team in the northeast to customers around the country.

    For more information, visit empirecrane.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




