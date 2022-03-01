List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Empire Tractor Acquires Walldroff Farm Equipment

Tue March 01, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Farm Equipment


New Holland and Kubota dealer Empire Tractor has signed an agreement to acquire Walldroff Farm Equipment in Watertown and Canton, N.Y.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue the legacy that the Walldroff family has built over the past 50 years," said Tim Cal, president of Empire Tractor. "The Walldroff family has been come to know as a dealer offering quality products at a fair price with excellent customer service. We feel this is a great fit for Empire Tractor as we offer many of the same products, have a similar customer base and similar philosophies."

Empire Tractor currently operates locations in Atlanta, Batavia, Cortland, Cazenovia and Waterloo, N.Y., offering New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, Landoll, Oxbo, Kinze and a number of other short line equipment.

Walldroff Farm Equipment was established by the Walldroff Family 50 years ago in Lafargeville, N.Y. They moved to Watertown in 1986 and purchased the Canton store in 1998. They sell New Holland, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, Kinze, Oxbo and a number of shortlines.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




