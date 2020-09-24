Engcon North America Takes Next Step on Growth Journey

Despite challenging market conditions, interest in Engcon's products in North America continues to grow. Inquiries increased after a very successful participation at ConExpo, leading Engcon North America (Engcon NA) to move to new, larger premises to meet the demands of the business.

Engcon NA business continues to grow despite the ongoing pandemic contributing to one of the toughest quarters in modern history. Interest in Engcon's products remains very strong and indications are that sales will continue to increase in 2020, according to the company.

"Engcon North America is in an expansive phase right now. We increased significantly in 2019 and had a very successful participation at ConExpo, one of the world's largest trade shows. There, visitors got to test drive excavators equipped with Engcon's tiltrotator and our other smart products.

"Interest in our products has increased since then, which means that we are now shifting to a higher gear with a new head of Engcon NA and new premises," said Anders Smith, regional director at Engcon.

New Head of Engcon North America

Morten Solgaard, the new managing director of Engcon NA, most recently worked at Scania, a Swedish OEM for heavy trucks and buses, where he held various roles for the past 22 years, primarily in the sales and service field. He also is familiar with the industry and the high demands placed on suppliers.

The expectations of Engcon NA's new manager are that he, with his experience and leadership skills, will be an important cog in the wheel of continued expansion in the North American markets.

"We have moved both offices and the central warehouse to a new facility in Hamden, Connecticut to handle our continued growth. The new premises are approximately 1,200 square meters [13,000 sq. ft.], three times as large as the previous one. But above all, the new building is adapted for our business," said Smith.

Increased Demand

Despite the pandemic, orders to Engcon North America increased by 50 percent from January to June 2020 compared with the same period last year. Sales have increased to both small and large companies and to all sizes of excavators.

Unlike last year when they were mainly sold to small machines, this year the demand has been for the entire range of excavators.

"There is an enormous potential to streamline excavation here in North America. All players will benefit if the excavators become more efficient, more environmentally friendly and safer. Fitted with Engcon's tiltrotator and smart accessories our goal is to 'Change the world of digging' and hope that as many people as possible join us," Smith said.

Engcon North America's new address is: 2666 State St. 9, Hamden, CT 06517

For more information, visit www.engcon.com.