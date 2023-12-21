Photo courtesy of Epiroc The Competency Center, a centrally located two-story facility, spans 48,000 sq. ft., featuring an 8,000 sq. ft. office space, a 4,000 sq. ft. training center, a 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse and a 20,000 sq. ft. workshop equipped with multiple machine bays and an outdoor staging area.

Epiroc, a productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, announced the formal opening and commencement of operations at its National Competency Center in Elko, Nev.

The facility, located at 403 West Idaho Street, Elko NV 89801, marks a significant strategic achievement for Epiroc USA, enhancing support for mining and exploration customers and providing a solid platform for business growth.

Jon Torpy, president and general manager of Epiroc USA, expressed the importance of this achievement, stating, "The opening of the Competency Center in Elko is a pivotal strategic goal for Epiroc USA. This facility embodies our commitment to helping customers build the mines of the future, delivering reliable, trustworthy expertise. It signifies a major step forward in our mission to extend fleets' longevity and contribute to the industry's sustainable development."

The Competency Center provides advanced technical assistance, specialized electrification and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) expertise, including diesel-to-battery conversions. It features a streamlined supply chain, cutting-edge technology proficiency and circularity programs applied to full machine rebuilds, remanufacturing and planned component replacements. While delivering high-quality customer service, field and workshop support, sales and applications assistance, the Competency Center also serves as a comprehensive training center, addressing the industry's growing need for skilled operators.

The Competency Center in Elko represents a key milestone that aligns with Epiroc's vision for the future in Nevada. Beyond delivering exemplary service to regional customers, the Competency Center is positioned to cater to the entire U.S. market, offering unique programs and capabilities. With a continued focus on frontline logistical support and customer strategic goals, the Competency Center stands as a dynamic hub for future growth initiatives, setting new benchmarks in supporting Epiroc customers.

