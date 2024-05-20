Photo courtesy of Epiroc The Competency Center serves as a hub of excellence, delivering world-class aftermarket support, training and specialized technical assistance tailored to exceed industry benchmarks.

Epiroc, a productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, announced the inauguration of its Competency Center for Surface Mining in Tucson, Ariz.

This milestone marks a significant strategic advancement for Epiroc USA, with the establishment of a 28,000 sq. ft. rebuild center to provide advanced support for surface mining customers, thereby fostering business growth in the region.

The Competency Center serves as a hub of excellence, delivering world-class aftermarket support, training and specialized technical assistance tailored to exceed industry benchmarks. Services offered range from machinery remanufacturing to planned component replacement programs, along with streamlined logistics and distribution for machine parts and consumables.

The Rebuild Center, housed within a new 28,000 sq. ft. facility, is equipped with cutting-edge resources tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. With four rebuild bays capable to accommodate four Pit Viper 271 rotary blasthole rigs simultaneously, and 1,500 sq. ft. of advanced office space, the center embodies efficiency and stands as an example of innovation and excellence in the heart of Arizona.

In addition to operational excellence and innovative data and automation technologies, Epiroc is committed to investing in its people, workplace culture, and sustainability goals. By supporting future talent and fostering the well-being of local communities across Arizona and the USA, Epiroc aims to make a lasting impact on the mining industry's sustainable development.

The significance of this achievement was highlighted by Jon Torpy, president and general manager of Epiroc USA, who said, "The opening of the Competency Center underscores our dedication to investing in the future of mining. By providing customers with advanced technical assistance to extend fleets' longevity, we are contributing to the industry's sustainable development. This marks a major step forward in our mission at Epiroc, ensuring swift, efficient solutions to support mining operations."

