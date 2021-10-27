The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was held Oct. 6 to 7 at the city of Saint Cloud's Public Works facility in Saint Cloud, Minn. More than 1,100 visitors and 110 exhibitors were present to discuss fall and winter transportation maintenance issues. Vendors and speakers presented a variety of new equipment and information through an extensive indoor and outdoor display area.

The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was founded in 1995. The event has grown from the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, to the Anoka County Fairgrounds to its current location, offering vendor space for 60 outdoor vendors and 90 indoor vendors, classroom settings and space for snowplow "roadeo" and skid steer competitions.

The annual snowplow "roadeo" allows individuals and pairs of competitors to compete on a closed course. This year's winner is David Tiemann from the city of Rogers, Minn., with a time of 5:43 and 792 points.

It is the goal of the Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo to provide an informational, two-day event for city, county, state and township maintenance employees by programming relevant education sessions, providing vendor opportunities to showcase the latest in equipment and by keeping the event affordable.

Next year's expo is scheduled for Oct. 5 to 6 in Saint Cloud.

For more information, visit mnfallexpo.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories