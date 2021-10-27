List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Equipment On Display at Minnesota's Fall Maintenance Expo

Wed October 27, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
CEG


The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was held Oct. 6 to 7 at the city of Saint Cloud's Public Works facility in Saint Cloud, Minn. More than 1,100 visitors and 110 exhibitors were present to discuss fall and winter transportation maintenance issues. Vendors and speakers presented a variety of new equipment and information through an extensive indoor and outdoor display area.

The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was founded in 1995. The event has grown from the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, to the Anoka County Fairgrounds to its current location, offering vendor space for 60 outdoor vendors and 90 indoor vendors, classroom settings and space for snowplow "roadeo" and skid steer competitions.

The annual snowplow "roadeo" allows individuals and pairs of competitors to compete on a closed course. This year's winner is David Tiemann from the city of Rogers, Minn., with a time of 5:43 and 792 points.

It is the goal of the Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo to provide an informational, two-day event for city, county, state and township maintenance employees by programming relevant education sessions, providing vendor opportunities to showcase the latest in equipment and by keeping the event affordable.

Next year's expo is scheduled for Oct. 5 to 6 in Saint Cloud.

For more information, visit mnfallexpo.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13

(L-R): The Boyer Trucks team of Max Koolmo, commercial sales, Minneapolis; Bill Fischer, sales, Rogers, Minn.; and Benjamin Furuseth, marketing and design strategist, Savage, Minn., with their brand new 2022 49X Western Star now in stock at the Rogers location. “Perfect for plow season and we can upfit and get it ready to go to work,” said Koolmo.
Seth Strehler, salesperson of Trueman Welters, Buffalo, Minn., — a Felling Trailers dealer — shows off this 53-ft. heavy-duty XF80-3HDG Felling trailer.
The city of Waconia, Minn., crew was on hand at the Minnesota Fall Expo. Many cities, counties and townships brought their teams to see all the new equipment and innovations for public works departments. Equipment for snow removal, paving and grading, lawn maintenance and more was showcased.
Mark Kunkel, Farm-Rite Equipment, St. Cloud, Minn., salesperson with its popular Bobcat S76 with Bobcat snowblower attachment.
Steven Klatt, general manager of RMS Rentals, Savage, Minn., and Spencer Werness of RMS inside sales brought a Komatsu WA 270 wheel loader to the expo.
Bob Pace (L), Midwest trailer representative of Towmaster Trailers, talks with one of Towmaster’s dealers, Tony Macke, territory manager of McCoy Construction and Forestry, Duluth, Minn. “We carry a large inventory of sizes, makes and models of Towmaster Trailers. We can accommodate most equipment transportation needs,” said Macke.
Shawn Suess (L) of Swanston Equipment, Fargo, N.D., an equipment dealer of Cimline Products ME3’s and M2’s mastic and crack sealer units, and Bill Granger, product and sales representative of Cimline, Plymouth, Minn., are ready to demonstrate the equipment to prospective customers.
(L-R) are Karla Ulloa of ODRA; Kraig Johnson of SnowEx; Adele Perkins of Iron Valley Equipment; and Jer Javens of Truck Center Companies.
Iron Valley Equipment of Grand Forks, N.D., presents the newest addition to its product line — the ODRA Street Sweeper line of products. ODRA’S Karla Ulloa (L), product specialist, and Adele Perkins of Iron Valley Equipment are on hand to introduce the machine. ODRA manufactures chassis-mounted mechanical road sweepers that feature high fuel efficiency and low operational cost, according to the manufacturer. ODRA has manufactured and supplied more than 1,000 sweepers globally.
Corey Lemke, president of Renegade Truck Equipment Inc. in Richmond, Minn., with an STI 2250 service body and a Tiger 7543 crane. “We carry a large line of truck equipment, truck bodies, snow removal and service truck equipment,” said Lemke.
The Diamond Mowers team of Sioux Falls, S.D., on hand at the Minnesota Equipment Expo, included (L-R) Paul Schreurs, regional product manager; Dacotah Buum, sales operations manager; Lindsay Lundeby, field sales specialist, talking with John Braunshausen of Minnesota Equipment in Rogers, Minn., about the Diamond 60-in. side and 60-in. rear mower on a John Deere 6130 and a 60-in. forestry drum.
Andy Rice (L), sales manager of I -State Truck Center, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Dennis Hansen, refuse national sales manager of Pac-Tech in Dodge Center, Minn., with their newly-developed Bandit side loader refuse truck.
John Orzechowski, municipal inside sales of Aspen Equipment, Bloomington, Minn., in front of a 2022 Western Star 4700SF with a 14-ft. Henderson body and a 12-ft. Henderson plow is ready for snow season.




Today's top stories

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

CM Labs' Heavy Equipment Simulators Provide Innovative Solution for Addressing Construction Skilled Labor Shortage

OTR Introduces NDX Tire, Wheel System Featuring 'Tire That Never Goes Flat'

Kansas DOT Launches Statewide Survey to Explore Future Transportation Funding

Illinois Tollway Approves $332.2M for Construction, Professional Contracts

Central Power Hosts Celebratory Open House to Show Off Its Newest Facility



 

Read more about...

Events Minnesota Snow Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo