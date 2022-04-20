Dominic McNamara (L), AU Equipment, and Corey Johnson, Earth Resources Corporation, with the Sandvik QA340 tracked screen. With this machine, ERC produces several products for their retail customers.

Earth Resources Corporation Inc. (ERC), a family-owned business based in Dewey, Ariz., is a civil contracting firm that specializes in complete site preparation including earthwork, underground utilities, concrete, asphalt paving and chip sealing. ERC completes work in the residential market, commercial construction, utility and underground projects, municipalities, commercial infrastructure and for the Arizona Department of Transportation. ERC also has an onsite sand and gravel quarry where it utilizes several machines from the Sandvik line, that also are mobile for custom crushing/screening projects.

The Quad City area (Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey/Humboldt) has grown in popularity over the last few years as people have discovered Prescott's "perfect" weather — averaging 70 degrees — with its four seasons, views of mountains, lakes, streams and meadows. ERC has contributed to a large part of this growth over the past 13 years, so much so that it has purchased an additional property to expand into. It has built a new two-story office to house its 100-plus employees, building both a large workshop and service bays to maintain the many pieces of equipment acquired over the years. The property now sits on approximately 90 acres and is located adjacent to Lower Lynx Creek.

Having this site along the river offers ERC the unique opportunity to source its materials for the onsite sand and gravel pit directly from the river. The materials are excavated and processed into six premium products: sand for aggregate, pea gravel typical for above ground projects, ¾ rock used for decorative rock in landscaping projects, leach rock for use in drainage systems, track-out rock used to stabilize on construction site and over-size rock often used as decorative stone and used in the construction of Gabion Baskets. Most of this material is utilized for its local jobs, used on its own worksites or sold to other contractors for projects located across the Prescott valley.

ERC has an asphalt and concrete dump site that is free of charge to dump in Dewey, Ariz. This imported concrete is recycled through the crushing and screening process and used as a road base in projects or sold to local contractors wanting to use a Green Product on job sites.

ERC purchased its first Sandvik tracked crusher — a QJ341 tracked jaw crusher — in 2015 from Dominic McNamara at AU Equipment and have continued a great partnership since that first acquisition. That first Sandvik machine showed the custom crushing ability and the reliability of the Sandvik brand, the company said.

ERC continued to add to its range of equipment over the next few years with additional machines including the Sandvik QI340 tracked impact crusher, the Sandvik QA340 tracked double deck screen, the Sandvik QH331 tracked cone crusher, the Extec S5 tracked double deck screen and Cross Tech 8036 radial stacking conveyor. ERC also has a large fleet of support equipment — loaders, excavators, back hoes, water trucks and mechanics trucks — to keep the equipment up and running in the demanding Arizona heat during the summer and cold periods throughout the winter.

Corey Johnson is the crushing and screening specialist of Earth Resources and leads a team of three to five equipment operators depending on the project ERC takes on. This team is knowledgeable and trained in operating these sophisticated machines.

ERC also offers the crushing and screening units out on a rental basis, where it provides an operator to run such machines, as experience is invaluable when running this equipment to maintain steady production and avoid expensive periods of down time. These are niche machines and they require a special operator with years of experience in crushing.

Johnson values the relationship that the company has developed with McNamara at AU Equipment as he "provides a very personal service with quick turnaround for parts and service requests." Johnson appreciates McNamara's "hands-on approach and personal service."

According to McNamara, the positive relationship is mutual.

"Earth Resources is a great customer," he said. "I understand that crushing and screening is a specialty business and I appreciate the owner's trust in our company," McNamara said. "We are fortunate that we have found a solid growing organization that we work well together with."

AU Equipment also provides crushing, screening and conveying equipment on a rent-to-own basis to local customers, where rental money can be applied to purchasing to show the customers the benefits of the Sandvik Equipment before the actual purchase of the machine.

Dominic McNamara can be reached at 602/295-9645.

For more information about AU Equipment, visit www.auequipment.com

For more information about ERC, visit www.ercarizona.com CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories