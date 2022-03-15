List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ex-President, Chairman of CNH Industrial Capital Joins DCR Technologies

Tue March 15, 2022 - National Edition
DCR


Brett Davis will be responsible for leading the growth and development of DCR’s construction and agriculture division.
Brett Davis will be responsible for leading the growth and development of DCR’s construction and agriculture division.

Industry leader, Brett Davis, has joined DCR Technologies to help redefine commercial equipment sales, finance and insurance. Davis will be leading DCR's construction and agriculture vertical as division president

Davis joins DCR from CNH Industrial where he held numerous leadership roles in his 25-year tenure, including president and chairman of CNH Industrial Capital, president of CNH Latin America Financial Services and vice president of New Holland North America. He also has served on the board of Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), the world's largest trade association that represents companies in the $1 trillion equipment finance sector.

"Mr. Davis is a high-performance and accomplished global executive leader who has a successful track record of establishing, turning around, and guiding international business operations," said Beckham Thomas, co-founder and CEO of DCR. "He is one of the most connected, respected and knowledgeable leaders in the construction and agriculture equipment sector in the world and we are honored to have him on our team."

At DCR, Davis will be responsible for leading the growth and development of DCR's construction and agriculture division.

"DCR has solved a critical gap that has been in existence in the equipment dealer's sales process for decades," said Davis. "I'm excited to spearhead DCR's rapid expansion into the construction and ag equipment sectors."




