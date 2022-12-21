Terry Sturgell

Exodus Global announced Terry Sturgell has been promoted to senior director of business development of Exodus Global and its companies — ShearCore, BladeCore, OilQuick Americas and Connect Work Tools. Most recently, Sturgell has been the director of global accounts of ShearCore and has played a key role in the growth of the Fortress shears throughout North America and Europe.

In his new role, Sturgell will be responsible for promoting all Exodus Global products to key customers on a worldwide basis. Sturgell will be tasked with expanding the company's distribution and customer base, while also introducing the existing customer base to additional products from Exodus Global.

"My family and I feel blessed to be part of the Exodus Global family," said Sturgell. "It is a real honor to be given the opportunity to work with the world class teams at Exodus Global. ShearCore, BladeCore, OilQuick Americas and Connect Work Tools are all top-of-the-line tools and wear parts, designed by industry leading engineers and backed by the best service team in the industry. I couldn't be more excited about my future with this great company and all that we bring to the industries that we work with."

Started in 2008, on the shores of Lake Superior in Superior, Wis., Exodus Global and its companies manufacturers and distributes products under four divisions for both the domestic and international scrap recycling, demolition and construction markets. In addition, Exodus Global provides full service, parts and rebuild services.

For more information, call 715/395.6060 or visit Exodusglobal.com.

Today's top stories