Exodus Machines is Now Exodus Global

Exodus Machines announced an organization name change to Exodus Global to reflect its expanding manufacturing operations.

Exodus Global is a privately held, local family business that includes a group of companies — ShearCore, BladeCore, OilQuickUSA and Connect Work Tools.

With deep ties to Superior, Wis., Exodus Global has invested in modern equipment and a manufacturing facility along the shores of Lake Superior.

"Exodus Global seemed like a natural fit as we pay homage to our past of building Exodus material handlers and look forward to the future of building a world-class organization with ties across the globe," said Kevin Boreen, CEO of Exodus Global.

"Our companies have done a great job of building a strong presence of our U.S. manufactured Fortress line in Australia, Canada and Europe. We are also the sole distribution partners of premier products into the United States from the United Kingdom, Sweden and South Korea."

From its inception in 2008, Exodus Global has continued to evolve and thrive in the construction, demolition, scrap and recycling industries. ShearCore manufactures the Fortress mobile and demolition shears. BladeCore offers replacement blades for mobile and stationary shears and is the exclusive blade provider of Fortress shears. Connect Work Tools sells hydraulic breakers, compactors, grapples and pulverizers. OilQuickUSA is the United States distributor of the OilQuick Automatic Quick Coupler.

Exodus Global and its companies also provide service for all its products and house parts in its 90,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and warehouse space.

Exodus Global employs more than 85 people with the majority of the team located in the upper Midwest.

For more information, visit www.exodusglobal.com.