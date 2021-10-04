Alexandra McManus

Inc. has announced its fourth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring the most exceptional, trailblazing and diverse group of 100 women who powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.

"It's an honor to join the ranks of the Female Founders 100 community and to be recognized alongside so many game-changing women," said Alexandra McManus, CEO and co-founder of Eyrus. "I'm beyond proud of the work we are doing with Eyrus to create new technology that increases efficiency, safety and security, which brings true value to our clients and project stakeholders."

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background and geography — from very early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food and more.

McManus is a construction industry vet who co-founded and runs as CEO the venture-backed, construction-tech startup Eyrus. Founded in 2015 alongside industry vet co-founder Hussein Cholkamy, Eyrus is a workforce productivity tool delivering critical data from project sites to produce actionable metrics and insights that improve operational efficiency. She brings more than 20 years of professional experience in the construction technology space with a background in business development, creating new markets, revenue growth, operations and leadership.

Eyrus is an ultimate workforce visibility platform, providing simple and seamless solutions that enhance levels of workforce insight and support construction professionals in delivering their projects on time and on budget. To meet today's challenges around COVID-19, Eyrus combines workforce data with site zone information to provide solutions for protocol mandates in the workplace, streamlining workflows, increasing collaboration, promoting safety and supporting compliance.

This year's Inc 100 Female Founders list joins game-changing past honorees Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes and more.

"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Eyrus

Eyrus is a leading workforce visibility platform working to define the future of work. With technology tailored to deliver actionable insights in real time, Eyrus ensures workers are deployed where needed at the right time, tracks progress across key areas of infrastructure projects, forecasts schedule deviations and enables seamless communications among stakeholders and the fast and secure transfer of assets.

For more information, visit www.eyrus.com.

Today's top stories