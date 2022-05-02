Members of the Fabick family, Fabick Cat leadership and the Fabick Rents Rolla team, joined by Mayor Lou Magdits and the Rolla chamber of commerce board of directors, ambassadors and chamber members for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Fabick Rents officially opened its brand-new Rolla, Mo., location on April 29. The grand opening event included an open house with facility tours, equipment displays, rental team meet-and-greets and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

During the official opening speeches, Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal of Fabick Cat spoke about the Fabick family's continued commitment to serving their communities.

"As a family-owned, family-oriented business that has been successfully serving our local communities for more than a century, we recognize that expanding into new markets is a privilege — one that we take very seriously," he said. "The Fabick Rents team is committed to exceeding expectations by delivering innovative rental solutions that will help our Rolla customers succeed."

Mayor Lou Magdits spoke to that commitment, alongside the Rolla chamber of commerce board of directors, ambassadors and chamber members, when welcoming the Fabick Rents team to the Rolla community.

"I'd like to give a personal testimonial," Magdits said. "I actually work for a mining company, and we've been doing business with Fabick Cat for perhaps as much as 100 years. The service we've gotten over the years from them has been outstanding. They really do deliver on what they say."

The new facility is located on a 2-acre plot at 11824 Private Rd #2005, Rolla, MO, 65401 and includes 1,500 sq. ft. of office space as well as 4,500 sq. ft. for the shop and yard — all built to support the area's rental needs for all sizes and varieties of equipment.

"Whether you're a do-it-yourselfer or a large commercial contractor, the Fabick Rents team is honored to be providing the Rolla community with custom rental solutions for any job," said Jason Gold, general manager of Fabick Rents. "While we are known for our expansive Cat earthmoving equipment fleet, we also offer a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscaping equipment, small tools, machine attachments and everything in between."

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, it operates in 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV serving as president.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com.

