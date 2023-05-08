Fabick Rents officially opened its brand-new Wentzville, Mo., location on May 4, 2023.

Fabick Rents officially opened its brand-new Wentzville, Mo., location on May 4, 2023. The grand opening event included an open house with equipment displays, rental team meet-and-greets lunch and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Jason Gold, general manager of Fabick Rents, welcomed attendees and thanked the community for its support.

"We are honored to celebrate with you all today," said Gold. "The Fabick Rents team looks forward partnering with customers throughout the Wentzville area to provide custom rental solutions for any job."

Also in attendance representing three generations of the Fabick family were Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal; John Fabick IV, president; and Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager.

"We are incredibly proud to be joining the Wentzville community," Jeré Fabick said during the official opening speeches. "When forming this company over 100 years ago, my grandfather's vision was ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better'. Today, we strive to achieve this in every community where we live and work. And the Fabick Rents team is committed to exceeding those expectations to ensure our Wentzville customers succeed."

The Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce attended the celebration offering a warm welcome to the Fabick Cat family. Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione, who joined the Fabick Rents team at the groundbreaking event last spring, extended his official welcome on behalf of the city.

"We take pride in our ‘small town' hospitality while also offering all the amenities of a dynamic suburban environment," said Guccione. "That's why we believe the Fabick Cat family is a perfect fit to join our vibrant community."

The new facility is located on a 3-acre plot off I-70 at 12400 Veterans Memorial Parkway and includes 3,500 sq. ft. of show room and offices as well as 7,800 sq. ft. of shop space — all built to support the area's rental needs for all sizes and varieties of equipment. While Fabick Rents is known for its expansive Cat earthmoving equipment fleet, it also offers a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscaping equipment, small tools, machine attachments and everything in between.

For more information, visit www.fabickcat.com.

Today's top stories