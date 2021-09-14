As a rental company responsible for maintaining units, durability and reliability are the most important factors.

Across the country, contracting professionals rely on renting trucks, trailers and equipment to complete jobs that are outside their normal scope of work, are large in scope, have unique requests or require specialized equipment.

Rental companies are responsible for finding and maintaining a large variety of trailers, trucks and other equipment that help their customers work their projects with ease. The experts at Towmaster Trailers put together a guide for rental companies on how to help you identify the best trailers to invest that offer long term ROI and durability, despite rigorous use.

Rental Trailers Experience High Impact Work

Not all people who rent trailers, trucks or other equipment take care of it as they would their own. That means over time rented resources go through a lot of heavy use without necessarily the same concern or care as an owned trailer or piece of equipment.

As a rental company responsible for maintaining units, durability and reliability are the most important factors. Particularly when trailers have to last through a variety of rigorous tasks without compromising dependability.

Ensure Your Rental Trailer Is Up To Task

Renters tend to rely on two specific types of trailers: dump and utility trailers.

Dump trailers are excellent for general contracting and landscaping projects because they can move volumes of bricks, dirt, mulch, debris and even small equipment when needed. The additional benefit is the ability to dump the load when feasible rather than manually unloading it.

A utility trailer is another great option for most contracting projects. Utility trailers can be used to haul lawn care or power equipment, haul supplies like pavers and bricks, and move construction or landscaping debris, or other materials.

There are several considerations to make when investing in a rental trailer. You have to ensure it's a sound investment for your company and will lead to long term ROI. That likely means investing in carefully crafted trailers made of durable materials.

Another consideration to make is how to support your customers, the renters, in reaching their own goals and successfully accomplishing their projects.

Here are some features to look for when when making those considerations on your rental trailer investments:

High gauge steel floor

Minimal amount of seams in the trailer bed

Smart charging system that indicates how much life is left in the battery

Dump trailer ramps for easy maneuvering and access

Safety feature module that confirms the circuit is reaching the trailer brakes

Hand held remote for dumping to ease operation and keep users safe

Scissor hoist system to provide durability during dumping

Rolling tarp

Electric or Hydraulic surge free-backing brakes that allow for reversing without the trailer locking

LED lights for visibility

Protected wiring systems

High quality paint finish

A manufacturer that stands behind their product and service

Partners vs. Vendors

Rental businesses have a unique position in the market and for long-term ROI on equipment, it's best to foster a long-term relationship with a trusted partner. A simple one-time interaction with a vendor may get rental agencies through in a bind, but modern rental companies need to invest time and communication in strategic relationships with vendors.

Make sure when you're investing in a new trailer or work truck for your rental company, that the manufacturer is willing to invest their time in you and your success.

What's Your Warranty

Rented trailers go through dozens of different users a year, so a clear and comprehensive warranty becomes all the more important. When investing in a new trailer for your rental company, compare warranties to ensure you're well covered to avoid costly repairs and work orders.

Building the Best

Towmaster Trailers has partnered with rental companies across the country to provide resilient, versatile trailers that offer long term ROI, even through rigorous rental usage.

If you want to know more about how to make equipment investments that will last for years, reach out to the Towmaster Trailers team today.

Chris Pokornowski is the director of sales at Towmaster Trailer Division and has served in various sales and leadership positions since 1995. He is responsible for developing impactful sales strategies, keeping atop industry trends and insights, and leading the training and development of the sales team.

