Fairchild Equipment, a leader in the material handling industry, has been awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award for its outstanding achievements in 2023 by the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), an industry trade association. This achievement marks the 10th consecutive year that Fairchild Equipment has achieved the award.

The MVP Award is a coveted accolade within the industry, with fewer than 10 percent of MHEDA's member organizations earning this distinction. Fairchild Equipment's continued recognition as an MVP within the industry underscores a commitment to excellence, professionalism and responsible stewardship in the business world.

To qualify for the annual MVP Award, companies must provide evidence of commitment to partners in business including customers, employees and suppliers. The company must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

industry advocacy

customer service and safety practices

business networking

continuing education

business best practices

"We find immense value in our MHEDA membership and take great pride in being one of the members who values employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Van Clarkson, Fairchild Equipment's president and 2023 chairman-elect of MHEDA. "It's a true testament to our commitment to our core values and always striving for continuous improvement in these areas."

"The MVP Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry and is displayed with honor," said John L. Gelsimino, president of All Lift Service Co. Inc. and 2023 MHEDA chairman. "To check all the boxes from education, industry best practices, awards, networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more, MHEDA is proud to have so many companies achieve this award. MHEDA appreciates the dedication to MHEDA and being a leader in this great industry that we are so blessed to be in."

Fairchild Equipment, founded in 1985 by Gary Fairchild, is a materials handling dealership that offers comprehensive solutions and services in materials handling including sales, service, parts, rental, fleet management, training and engineered storage systems. Its employees serve customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Illinois.

For more information, visit fairchildequipment.com.

MHEDA is a trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices.

For more information, visit mheda.org.

