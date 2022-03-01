Van Clarkson, president of Fairchild Equipment, announced a new location in Stevens Point, Wis., opened Feb. 21, 2022.

Van Clarkson, president of Fairchild Equipment, announced a new location in Stevens Point, Wis., opened Feb. 21, 2022.

"We are extremely excited to move into this much larger state-of-the-art facility in Stevens Point," Clarkson said. "We had long ago outgrown our existing branch and in the process of designing a new one, this amazing building became available, which is perfect for our business and will allow for significant future growth as well. I'm confident our employees and customers will be equally blown away by our new digs."

The new facility, which is located off Highway 10 and Highway J at 6800 Hillcrest Drive in Stevens Point, will be home to a growing team already located in central Wisconsin. This facility replaces the previous location at 5217 Heffron Court. It will add four and a half times the shop space, going from 6,000 sq. ft. to 27,000 sq. ft. It also offers a 6,000 sq. ft. parts department with a mezzanine; a 30-ft. by 80-ft. wash bay; five overhead cranes; a training room; and a conference room and offices.

"This move will allow us to service our customers to our full potential," said Sam Brundidge, branch manager of the Stevens Point location. "It also will improve the working environment for our employees who are excited to call this new facility home."

This new facility marks the second facility expansion since 2020 in Fairchild Equipment's network of locations throughout the midwest. It will better accommodate the expansive product line Fairchild Equipment offers, which includes materials handling, warehouse, construction and agriculture equipment as well as warehouse systems and storage solutions, and fleet management services.

Its diverse line of materials handling equipment brands provide a holistic approach to solving all of organizations' operational challenges related to moving, stacking and storing materials. Fairchild Equipment is committed to providing outstanding service and innovative goods and solutions to become a valued business partner for its customers and create customers for life.

For more information, visit fairchildequipment.com.

Today's top stories