List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Far West Equipment Dealers Assn. Merges With AED

    Tue June 27, 2023 - West Edition #14
    FWEDA


    The Far West Equipment Dealers Assn. (FWEDA) board of directors met recently and ratified a membership vote to merge with Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). The merger is expected to be a seamless transition for FWEDA and is scheduled to be finalized by the end of August.

    "We are pleased with the outcome of the vote and look forward to the future with AED," FWEDA Chairman Russ Ball said.

    AED is made up of construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, power generation and municipal equipment dealers. The merger confirms AED's continued commitment to grow its representation of agricultural equipment distributors, currently representing 22 percent of its membership.

    FWEDA rejected a merger with another association last year, which led FWEDA to seek an opportunity with AED. "Far West board members took several things into consideration when choosing AED," Woelfel said. "AED provides optimal benefits and resources for our members and the brightest outlook for the future."

    "We look forward to assimilating FWEDA members into the AED family and helping them meet the challenges of operating successful businesses," said AED Chairman Matt Di Iorio.

    FWEDA members will gain access to the full range of AED resources and benefits including benchmarking reports, employee education, seminars, technical assessments and legal call counsel. AED will continue to provide state lobbying efforts in the states served by FWEDA in addition to its strong advocacy at the national level.

    Established in 1946, FWEDA is a not-for-profit trade association representing the business interests of agricultural, industrial, material handling, hardware, outdoor power and rental equipment dealers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

    Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is a not-for-profit international trade association based in Schaumburg, Ill., representing companies involved in the sale, rental, manufacturing, and support of equipment used in construction, mining, forestry, power generation, agriculture and industrial applications. AED enhances the ongoing success and profitability of its member companies through services and information including public policy advocacy, industry education & career development, industry research and analysis, and conferences.




    Today's top stories

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Ikaros LLC Leads Congestion Reduction Project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    Highway Equipment Company Expands Hyundai Dealership Territory into Ohio

    Kraemer North America Starts Massive Colorado Project

    Colorado Officials Celebrate Completion of Wildlife Project



     

    Read more about...

    AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Business News Far West Equipment Dealers Association (FWEDA) merger






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA