The Fat Truck integrated solution with the high-speed capstan drive offers a lifting capacity of up to 1,900 lb., a maximum speed of up to 300 ft./minutes and can handle angles from minus 30 degree to 45 degrees.

Zeal Motor Inc. announced the official launch of its new high speed capstan drive mounted on the Fat Truck.

The high-speed capstan drive integrated on the back of an amphibious vehicle redefines the safety standards and the productivity level when working in harsh terrain on powerlines, according to the manufacturer.

High-speed capstan drives are usually mounted on much larger equipment. Before today, it was not possible to work efficiently with a high-speed capstan drive with smaller and more affordable equipment.

The integrated solution mounted on the back of a Fat Truck answers the market's need of working in safer conditions and being more productive in harsh terrains.

"By diverting the high flow hydraulic of the Fat Truck we were able to achieve a significant gain of productivity and improve the lifting capacity to install / change insulators, transformers or any other lifting requirements at the pole," said Amine Khimjee, vice president of sales and marketing at Zeal Motor Inc.

"This new option is totally integrated on the vehicle and was designed with the expertise of the linemen. The utilities now have the capacity of the larger equipment, the lower cost of operation and mobility of the smaller ATV's.

"This integrated option on the Fat Truck will give the opportunity to work where conventional equipment usually get stuck. We are talking about major cost savings on operations and on vehicle transportations."

The synergy of having the utility companies involved in the project was key to have the right tool at the right moment for the right job. The Fat Truck integrated solution with the high-speed capstan drive offers a lifting capacity of up to 1,900 lb., a maximum speed of up to 300 ft./minutes and can handle angles from minus 30 degree to 45 degrees.

"We are dedicated to provide the optimal tool vehicle by listening to our customers and developing the best solutions for the utilities," said Maxim O'Shaughnessy, president of Zeal Motor Inc."

Zeal Motor, based in Bromont, Quebec, Canada, manufactures industrial utility vehicles that provide solutions to companies working in infrastructure such as powerlines, pipelines, mining exploration and first responder vehicles.

For more information, visit www.FATTRUCK.com.

Today's top stories